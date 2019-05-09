COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Hecla Mining Co. on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $25.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Coeur d`Alene, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 4 cents per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.
The precious metals company posted revenue of $152.6 million in the period.
Hecla acquired four Nevada assets from Klondex in July 2018: Fire Creek, Hollister, Midas and Aurora.
The company’s shares closed at $2.04. A year ago, they were trading at $3.97.
