Hecla Mining: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Hecla Mining Co. (HL) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coeur d`Alene, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The precious metals company posted revenue of $161.5 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.37. A year ago, they were trading at $2.49.

