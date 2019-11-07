Hecla Mining: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
0 comments

Hecla Mining: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hecla

COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Hecla Mining Co. (HL) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coeur d`Alene, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The precious metals company posted revenue of $161.5 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.37. A year ago, they were trading at $2.49.

Automated Insights

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marigold Mine expansion approved
Mining

Marigold Mine expansion approved

WINNEMUCCA — The Bureau of Land Management has approved the expansion of the Marigold Mine in Humboldt County. The project will extend the min…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News