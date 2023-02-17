Hecla Mining Co. reported a net loss applicable to shareholders of $4.59 million, or a loss of 1 cent per share, for the fourth quarter, and announced record reserves of 241 million ounces of silver and 2.6 million ounces of gold.

“Hecla is the world’s fastest growing established silver company,” said the company’s president and chief executive officer, Phillips S. Baker. “This growth has been built on the strong foundation of Greens Creek, the United States’ largest silver mine, and the Lucky Friday Mine, a mine in production for 80 years whose throughput this year was the most in its history.”

He said that in addition to Greens Creek and Lucky Friday, Hecla now has the Keno Hill development project in the Yukon, “which we expect to be in production in the second half of this year.”

Greens Creek in Alaska produced 9.7 million silver ounces in 2022, and Lucky Friday in Idaho produced 4.4 million ounces in 2022, while Casa Berardi in Canada produced 128,000 ounces of gold in the year.

Total silver production in the fourth quarter was 3.66 million ounces, up from 2.23 million ounces in the fourth quarter of 2021, and total silver production for all of 2022 was 14.18 million ounces, compared with 12.89 million ounces in 2021.

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho-based Hecla is no longer mining in Nevada but has exploration projects in the state, including the Hatter Graben deposit at Hollister in northern Elko County.

Baker said in the Feb. 15 earnings call that Hatter Graben was the primary reason for the acquisition of property in Nevada, “and what we have encountered is an influx of water, and that was not anticipated. We’re having to do hydrology to figure out how much water we have and then a plan for how to deal with that water.”

He said that until the water issue is solved “and we have the permits to be able to deal with the water ... we’re going slow in Nevada, and we also have lots of opportunities elsewhere to put out exploration dollars.”

Hecla is advancing exploration at Aurora in Mineral County, but the company is waiting until the lekking season for sage grouse is done, “which I think is in June,” Baker said.

“At Midas, we’re evaluating the exploration that we’ve done. We had some great initial results, and then we have not seen the follow-through, so we’re not going to push things until we are convinced that we have a good plan for the exploration on Midas and Fire Creek,” he said.

The Fire Creek underground mine went on care and maintenance in the second quarter of 2021, and the underground mine at Midas is also on care and maintenance.

Hecla also has the Monte Cristo exploration property in Esmeralda County.

Hecla’s loss for the quarter compared with net income of $11.78 million, or 2 cents per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and Hecla’s earnings announcement shows the net loss applicable to shareholders was $37.9 million for the year 2022, compared with income of $34.54 million for 2021.

In Hecla’s separate Feb. 14 report on reserves, the company stated that silver reserves increased with the addition of Keno Hill’s almost 50 million silver ounces, while gold reserves were down 6% because of a higher cutoff grade at Casa Berardi reflecting rising costs.

“In 2022, we achieved our largest silver reserves and second highest silver production in our history, and expect to set new records in 2023 and 2024. If our growth continues as expected, Hecla would produce not only 40% of all the silver mined in the U.S. but also 40% of all the silver mined in Canada,” Baker said in the Feb. 15 earnings report.

He also said that Hecla had “among the best silver margins in the industry” with all-in sustainable costs of $11.25 per ounce that is a little more than half the company’s realized silver price, “allowing us to maintain a strong balance sheet even after significant investment in Lucky Friday and Keno Hill.”

Hecla’s realized silver price in 2022 was $21.53 per ounce.

Baker said Hecla expects the all-in sustainable costs to be roughly the same in 2023 “despite inflationary pressures and increased investment in all our mines,” and he also said the company is well-positioned for higher silver prices with the increase in renewable energies that increases the need for silver as an energy metal.

Hecla expects to produce 16 million to 17.5 million ounces of silver this year and 160,000 to 170,000 ounces of gold. The all-in sustainable cost is estimated to be $10.25 to $11.50 per silver ounce and $1,975 to $2,050 per gold ounce this year.