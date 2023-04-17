COEUR D’ ALENE, Idaho – Hecla Mining Co. announced preliminary silver and gold production for the first quarter of this year totaling 4.04 million ounces of silver, up 10% from the fourth quarter of 2022, and 39,571 ounces of gold, down 9% from the fourth quarter.

Hecla produced 3.32 million ounces of silver and 41,642 ounces of gold in the first quarter of last year.

Although Hecla has properties in Nevada, including Hollister and Ruby Hill in northern Elko County, Fire Creek in Lander County, Aurora in Mineral County and Monte Cristo in Esmeralda County, none of those are currently in production.

Gold and silver production came from the Greens Creek Mine in Alaska, Lucky Friday Mine in Idaho and Casa Berardi in Quebec. Greens Creek produced 2.77 million ounces of silver and 14,885 ounces of gold in the first quarter, and Lucky Friday produced 1.26 million ounces of silver. Casa Berardi produced 24,686 ounces of gold.

“Hecla’s silver mines delivered another strong operational quarter with new milestones achieved at both Greens Creek and Lucky Friday,” said Phillips S. Baker, president and chief executive officer.

He said Greens Creek set a new quarterly record for throughput record as the mine continues working toward 2,600 tons per day, and Lucky Friday reports its fourth consecutive quarter of silver production exceeding 1 million ounces.

Baker also reported that development of Keno Hill in the Yukon Territory is on track to begin production in the third quarter, “so silver production is expected to be in excess of 2.5 million ounces for the year.”

He was optimistic in the April 13 production announcement on Hecla’s future silver production.

“This quarter’s production growth is an important step toward producing approximately 17 million ounces of silver this year and increasing production to 20 million ounces by 2025, allowing Hecla to continue to be the world’s fastest growing established silver producer,” Baker said.

Hecla additionally produced 13,236 tons of lead and 15,795 tons of zinc in the first quarter, according to the announcement.