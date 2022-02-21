Hecla reports healthy silver reserves

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Hecla Mining Co. announced that silver reserves as of the end of 2021 were the second highest in the company’s 130-year history, and the company provided an exploration update that includes Nevada targets.

Hecla reported silver reserves increased to 200 million ounces, not only replacing depletion through production of 15.3 million ounces but increasing proven and probable reserves by 6%, or 11.5 million ounces, over the 2020 reserves.

“Hecla’s silver reserves are near our all-time high with Greens Creek reaching 125 million ounces, that mine’s second highest since 2002, and Lucky Friday’s 75 million ounces, giving it a reserve mine life in excess of 15 years,” said Phillips S. Baker, president and chief executive officer.

He said that “since 2008, Hecla has, through exploration, added 239 million silver ounces in reserves, replacing production while also growing resources. We see further growth in reserves, resources, and production from our exciting exploration program.

“With the increasing need for silver to contribute to the transition to cleaner energy, Hecla has both the largest silver reserve and production in the United States, which positions us to meet demand long into the future,” Baker said.

Gold production of 244,680 ounces in 2021 was replaced and proven and probable gold reserves increased 14% to 2.7 million ounces, Hecla reported.

Greens Creek is in Alaska, and Lucky Friday is in Idaho.

Hecla is no longer actively mining in Nevada with closure of the mill at Midas and placement of the Midas underground operations in northern Elko County and the Fire Creek underground mine near Crescent Valley on care and maintenance, but exploration is under way at Midas, Hollister, also in Elko County, and Aurora in Mineral County.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, drilling at Midas intersected narrow, high-grade gold and silver mineralization along the Sinter structure and identified two new mineralized structures, the Racer and Hanging Wall.

Recent drillhole intersections at Sinter included 0.25 ounces per ton and 63.9 ounces per ton of silver over 0.9 feet, Hecla said.

Also in the fourth quarter, Hecla advanced the development drift at the Hatter Graben exploration area, at Hollister allowing completion of the first drillhole that targeted and confirmed multiple zones of banded quartz veins and veinlets south of the existing resource.

The company reported intercepts from this initial drilling include 1.27 ounces of gold per ton and 1.1 ounces of silver per ton over 0.9 feet.

In 2022, Nevada exploration is expected to be 30% of Hecla’s total planned expenditures, and plans call for further development of the decline at Hatter Graben setting up exploration drilling to upgrade a portion of the current Hatter Graben resource and explore additional Hatter Graben veins both to the south and east of the current resource area.

Hecla said that to date, 2,400 feet of development have been completed along with the necessary ventilation and dewatering infrastructure and additional footage is planned through the first half of this year.

Exploration this year at Midas will focus on two miles of strike length along the Eastern Graben Corridor, and drilling will focus on wide-spaced offsets along the Racer structural corridor near intersections with the northeast oriented Owyhee structures, structural splays off the Racer structure and the northern expansion of Little Opal.

At Aurora, Hecla stated that drilling is planned to test high-grade vein extensions from historic underground production areas and the Sawtooth Ridge target areas.

Hecla also plans exploration at Casa Berardi in Quebec, Greens Creek and San Sebastian in Mexico in 2020, and the company provided an update on Montana plans after a court ruling last year against federal approval of the planned Rock Creek Mine.

Hecla reported it has withdrawn the plan of operations for Rock Creek and Montanore from consideration by the U.S. Forest Service that were prepared by a prior owner. Hecla said those plans lack the data for a modern mine.

The company instead plans to submit a new plan of operations for just the Montanore site that will be limited to geologic and environmental evaluation activities only.

The company stated that if that plan is approved, and collected data and analysis suggest development of a mine is feasible and economic, a new plan for construction and development of Montanore will be submitted to the USFS.

