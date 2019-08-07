COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Hecla Mining Co. (HL) this week reported a second-quarter loss of $46.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.
The precious metals company posted revenue of $134.2 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $154.9 million.
The company's shares closed at $1.99. A year ago, they were trading at $3.01.
