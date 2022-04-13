Hecla reports production for first quarter

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Hecla Mining Co. reported preliminary first-quarter gold production of 41,642 ounces, down from 59,139 ounces in the first quarter of 2021, and silver production of 3.3 million ounces, down from 3.5 million ounces in the 2021 quarter.

There was no production from Nevada properties in the quarter, however.

Silver equivalent production was 9.7 million ounces in the quarter ending March 31, and gold equivalent production was 123,537 ounces, according to the April 12 announcement.

“Hecla, United States’ largest silver producer with the country’s largest silver reserves, saw solid production from all three operations, said Hecla’s president and chief executive officer, Phillips S. Baker Jr., referring to the Greens Creek Mine in Alaska, Lucky Friday in Idaho and Casa Berardi in Canada.

Baker said that Green Creek’s production increased slight due to higher grades.

“Lucky Friday’s production has now had six quarters with production above 830,000 ounces, positioning production to grow to over a million ounces a quarter for the remainder of the year. At Casa Berardi, production was as planned with the mill processing more 160 Pit material,” he said.

Greens Creek produced 2.4 million ounces of silver and 11,402 ounces of gold, compared with 2.6 million ounces of silver and 13,266 ounces of gold in the first quarter of 2021, according to Hecla figures.

Casa Berardi Mine produced 30,240 ounces of gold in the first quarter of this year, compared with 36,190 ounces in the first quarter of 2021, and Lucky Friday produced 888,000 ounces of silver in the quarter, compared with 900,000 ounces in the first quarter of last year.

While there was no production from Nevada in the first quarter, there was toll milling from stockpiles that produced 482 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter of last year.

Hecla is exploring at properties in Nevada, especially on the Hollister property in northern Elko County, but the Midas Mine and the mill are on care and maintenance. There is no current mining at the Fire Creek underground mine near Crescent Valley, as well, and it is on care and maintenance.

