Hecla reports silver, gold production for 2021

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Hecla Mining Co. produced 12.9 million ounces of silver and 201,326 ounces of gold in 2021 and for the fourth quarter, the company produced nearly 3.23 million silver ounces and 47,977 gold ounces.

Hecla’s production came from three operating mines – Greens Creek in Alaska, Casa Berardi in Quebec, and Lucky Friday in Idaho – and from stockpiled material from Nevada operations.

“All three mines reported strong production with significant growth at Lucky Friday and Casa Berardi, said Hecla’s president and chief executive officer, Phillips S. Baker Jr. “Lucky Friday increased production by 75% over the prior year because in 2021 the mine was in full production for the entire year.”

Lucky Friday was impacted when union workers were on strike.

Baker said Lucky Friday also increased productivity with a new mining method, and investments at Casa Berardi helped the mine produce 11% more gold ounces in 2021 compared with 2020.

At Nevada operations in 2021, production totaled 20,727 gold ounces and 46,319 silver ounces from remaining stockpiled non-refractory material, a bulk sample of refractory material processed at a third-party roaster and additional refractory material processed at a third-party autoclave, Hecla reported.

The Midas underground mine and Midas mill in Elko County are on care and maintenance while Hecla continues exploration at multiple targets and continues developing a decline for underground exploration at the Hatter Graben area of the closed Hollister Mine.

Hecla also stopped mining at Midas and the Fire Creek Mine near Crescent Valley in mid-2021.

“Even with doubling our exploration expenditures from 2020 and further enhancing our silver-linked dividend, our strong operational performance in 2021 delivered an increase of $80 million to our cash balance. With a strong operational and financial year behind us, we expect to continue to build on these achievements in 2022,” Baker said in the announcement.

The cash balance at the end of 2021 was $210 million, and the company hadn’t drawn on its credit facility.

Green Creeks produced 9.2 million ounces of silver and 46,089 ounces of gold in all of 2021, and the mine produced 2.3 million ounces of silver and 10,229 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter. The mine produced 10.49 million ounces of silver and 48,491 ounces of gold in all of 2020.

Casa Berardi produced 134,510 ounces of gold in 2021, compared with 121,492 ounces in 2020, and Lucky Friday produced 955,401 ounces of silver in the fourth quarter and 3.56 million ounces of silver for the year, up 75% from silver production of 2.03 million ounces in the year 2020.

Ore production began from the Quebec mine’s new 160 open pit in the fourth quarter, according to Hecla.

Hecla also reported that the company produced 10,863 tons of lead in the fourth quarter and 43,011 tons for the year, up 26% from 34,217 tons in the year 2020, and 14,754 tons of zinc in the fourth quarter. Zinc production for the year totaled 63,627 tons, up 1% over the prior year.

