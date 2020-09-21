Hecla reports strong production and cash generation

Greens Creek’s estimated nine months production has increased due to higher silver grades. The fourth quarter assumes planned grades. Lucky Friday is ramping up as expected so the lower end of the production range has been raised. San Sebastian mining is expected to be completed in the third quarter with processing concluding in the fourth quarter.

Casa Berardi’s nine-month estimated production is low because of major planned mill maintenance activities but production in the fourth quarter should increase due to expected high-grade underground production from the East Mine. Nevada exceeded expectations as the developed stopes were mined out. For the remainder of the year, ore is being stockpiled for third-party processing expected in the fourth quarter. Gold production might not be realized until first quarter of 2021. Hecla’s per ounce cost estimates are unchanged at this time.

In September, the company repaid $50 million on its revolving credit facility and has no remaining balance outstanding. During the third quarter, the company received three of the four installments of $9.2 million each of Investment $36.8 million senior secured note proceeds. The fourth installment is expected to be received in the fourth quarter. The company’s cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020 are estimated to exceed $90 million with the increase in cash for the third quarter expected to exceed $60 million.

