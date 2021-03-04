Hecla’s Fire Creek to go on care and maintenance

Hecla Mining Co. is exploring in Nevada and toll-milling refractory ore stockpiled from the Fire Creek Mine near Crescent Valley, but the company said in its fourth-quarter earnings report that it plans to put Fire Creek on care and maintenance this spring.

All mining of refractory ore at the underground Fire Creek Mine in areas with existing development was completed in the fourth quarter with most of the ore shipped to a third-party processor by February, according to Hecla, which reported the company is in discussions with another processor with surplus capacity for remaining stockpiled ore.

With all mining on hold, Hecla said it would put Fire Creek at the care and maintenance stage in the second quarter.

The third-party processor that began processing the Fire Creek ore has since decided that with metal prices up significantly since the toll milling agreement was signed, it is no longer attractive for the third party to displace its own feed to toll, Hecla said.

Hecla stated that the bulk test demonstrated that larger scale, more productive mining methods could be applied successfully to this material, and ground conditions were as good or better than expected and water in the test area was readily managed.