Hecla’s Fire Creek to go on care and maintenance

Hecla Mining Co. is exploring in Nevada and toll-milling refractory ore stockpiled from the Fire Creek Mine near Crescent Valley, but the company said in its fourth-quarter earnings report that it plans to put Fire Creek on care and maintenance this spring.
All mining of refractory ore at the underground Fire Creek Mine in areas with existing development was completed in the fourth quarter with most of the ore shipped to a third-party processor by February, according to Hecla, which reported the company is in discussions with another processor with surplus capacity for remaining stockpiled ore.
With all mining on hold, Hecla said it would put Fire Creek at the care and maintenance stage in the second quarter.
The third-party processor that began processing the Fire Creek ore has since decided that with metal prices up significantly since the toll milling agreement was signed, it is no longer attractive for the third party to displace its own feed to toll, Hecla said.
Hecla stated that the bulk test demonstrated that larger scale, more productive mining methods could be applied successfully to this material, and ground conditions were as good or better than expected and water in the test area was readily managed.
The company also said that while processing is not yet complete, the recovery information to date follows the grade-recovery curve established through bench testing for the refractory ore.
Hecla is exploring, meanwhile, at Midas and Hatter Graben, which is near the closed Hollister underground mine. There is a new gold discovery at Midas at the Green Racer Sinter target, Hecla’s president and chief executive officer, Phillips S. Baker Jr. said.
Exploration at Fire Creek and Hecla’s Aurora Mine near Hawthorne depends on target definition, according to Hecla.
Beyond the Nevada update, Hecla’s earnings report stated that fourth-quarter net income was $800,000 and adjusted net income was $13 million, or 2 cents per share, while free cash flow totaled $28.3 million.
For all of 2020, Hecla’s adjusted net income was $23.1 million, or 4 cents per share, but there was a net loss of $16.8 million before adjustments.
The average realized price of gold in the fourth quarter was $1,803 per ounce, and the average realized price of silver was $25.15 per ounce.
Coeur d’Alene, Idaho-based Hecla also reported silver production for all of 2020 was 13.5 million ounces, up 7%, and gold production was 208,962 ounces, down 23% from 2019, which was the year of Hecla’s highest gold production. That compared with 12.61 million ounces of silver and 272,873 ounces of gold produced in 2019.
Nevada operations produced 31,756 ounces of gold and 37,443 ounces of silver during 2020, but there was no production reported in the fourth quarter.
“The COVID pandemic provided significant challenges to Hecla and the mining industry, however, due to our people and the jurisdictions we operate in, Hecla exceeded the high end of our pre-COVID silver guidance by 1.4 million ounces,” said Baker.
“We saw modest disruptions in Quebec and Mexico; however, these did not materially impact our business. During the year, we refinanced our long-term debt now due in 2028 and through solid free cash flow generation, added cash to the balance sheet and reduced our net debt and increased dividends,” he said.
“As we look to 2021, we see three significant value drivers. First, with Lucky Friday running at full production, positive results from the work at Casa Beradi and the continued consistency at Greens Creek, we expect to grow silver production and generate free cash flow. Silver production from our United States silver mines is expected to go from 8 million ounces in 2018 to almost 15 million ounces by 2023, further increasing Hecla’s position as the most significant U.S. silver producer,” Baker said.
“Second, we start the year with the third highest reserves in our history despite disruptions to our planned exploration and definition drilling programs due to COVID-19, and we expect reserve growth in 2021 from a normal drilling program,” he said in the earnings announcement.
Proven and probable silver reserves totaled 188 million ounces at the end of 2020 and gold reserves were at 2.4 million ounces, down 11% from 2019.
“Finally, Hecla’s 2021 exploration program is following up on high-grade intercepts that have the potential to expand existing or develop new high-quality deposits in some of the world’s best mining jurisdictions,” Baker said. “Examples of this are Midas’ Green Racer Sinter target, where we have a multi-ounce gold discovery in a never before drilled target and at San Sebastian’s El Bronco vein, where we are seeing high-grade over significant widths.”