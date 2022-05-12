Hecla’s income down in quarter

Hecla Mining Co. reported income of $4.02 million, or 1 cent per share, for the first quarter of this year, a drop from $21.31 million, or 4 cents per share, in the first quarter of last year, and the company provided an exploration update for Nevada.

“All of our mines generated positive free cash flow despite inflationary cost pressures, slow supply chains and some COVID-19 related labor challenges, said Phillips S. Baker, president and chief executive officer of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho-based Hecla.

“Hecla, the largest silver producer in the U.S., is also the country’s third largest zinc miner, and by-products contributed to the silver mines’ strong performance and help offset inflationary pressure,” he said.

Production companywide totaled 3.3 million ounces of silver and gold production was at 41,642 ounces in the first quarter. There was no production from Nevada properties, however. Silver ounces produced in the first quarter of 2021 totaled 3.46 million ounces, and gold production was at 52,004 ounces in the year-ago quarter.

“Over the last eight quarters, we have generated $434 million in cash flow from operations and this quarter marked our eighth consecutive quarter of free cash flow, with $232 million generated over that period. This strong, consistent performance has strengthened our balance sheet and led to credit rating upgrades,” Baker said in the earnings report.

He also said that Hecla expects quarterly silver production at the Lucky Friday Mine in Idaho to exceed one million ounces, “contributing to our increasing silver production profile. Growing U.S. silver production is particularly rewarding as demand for silver to generate green energy is growing and the need for domestically sourced metals is being understood because of the pandemic and the Ukranian war.”

In the earnings call, Baker said that the “world is experiencing a combination of risk events, which we haven’t seen for quite some time. Inflation is the highest in more than 40 years. You have the Russian-Ukrainian war, $100-plus oil prices, rising interest rates, supply chain disruptions, a shortage of skilled workers and, of course, the continuing pandemic.”

He said Hecla has weathered the Spanish flu, world wars, the Great Depression, recessions and the 1970s oil embargo in its 130 years, so Hecla has “the perspective to navigate these times successfully” and one reason is that it operates in the U.S. and Canada.

Hecla stated that net income was affected by higher mining costs at Casa Berardi in Canada from inflationary pressures and the increased use of contractors, income taxes, mining taxes in Nevada and foreign exchange losses. Lower production also impacted the bottom line.

The company said Casa Berardi was affected the most by inflation because it mines the most material and processes the largest volume of ore, therefore feeling the pinch of higher costs for fuel, steel, reagents and other consumables. And the lack of skilled workers is due to competition.

Lauren Roberts, senior vice president and chief operating officer, said with a strong metals market comes high demand for the skilled trades, and that is mainly in maintenance personnel.

“It is by far the most challenging position to fill and keep full, followed secondly by what we would refer to as full cycle miners and then, to a lesser degree, electricians and some of the other technical trades,” Roberts said in the May 10 earnings call.

Casa Berardi is an open pit and underground operation in Quebec. It produced 30,240 ounces of gold and 7,068 ounces of silver in the first quarter, down from 36,190 ounces of gold and 10,675 ounces of silver in the 2021 quarter.

Greens Creek in Alaska produced 2.43 million ounces of silver and 11,402 ounces of gold in the 2022 quarter, while Lucky Friday produced 887,858 ounces of silver, up from 863,901 ounces in the first quarter of last year.

Nevada exploration in the first quarter included three drill rigs at Midas in Elko County focused on drill testing the Racer structure within the East Graben Corridor along 1.7 miles of strike length at a drill hole spacing of roughly 1,000 feet and initial drill testing of the Vapor Trail structure, according to Hecla’s earnings report.

At Hollister nearby and also in Elko County, exploration drilling continued in January and February from the second drill station of the Hatter Graben decline, but in February, development drifting at the Hatter Graben exploration area encountered high water inflows that eventually halted development.

Baker said in the earnings call that permitting is needed for dewatering “and it’s just going to take us toward the end of the year to get there.”

Drilling is suspended while Hecla evaluates the water management options and seeks permits, however, the company reported that assay results from two initial drill holes shows multiple narrow vein zones with intercepts that included 0.10 ounces per ton gold and 17.6 opt of silver over 0.6 feet estimated true thickness and 0.10 opt gold and 3.1 opt of silver over 1.5 feet estimated true thickness.

