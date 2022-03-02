Hecla’s income up in fourth quarter

Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho-based Hecla Mining Co. reported income of $11.74 million, or 2 cents per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, up from $2.97 million, or 1 cent per share, in the 2020 quarter, and the company is optimistic about the silver market.

For the year 2021, Hecla’s income totaled $34.54 million, or 6 cents per share, compared with a loss of $10 million, or 2 cents per share, in the 2020 quarter, according to Hecla’s Feb. 22 announcement.

Free cash flow for the fourth quarter was $24.52 million, down from $28.27 million in the 2020 quarter, while free cash flow for the year was $111.29 million, up from $89.78 million in 2020.

Gold production in the fourth quarter totaled 47,977 ounces, compared with 49,014 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2020, and for the full year, Hecla produced 201,327 ounces of gold, compared with 208,962 ounces in 2020, and the company produced 12.89 million ounces of silver in all of 2021, compared with 13.54 million ounces in 2020, Hecla reported.

Looking at Nevada, Hecla produced 46,219 ounces of silver and 20,728 ounces of gold in 2021, compared with 37,443 ounces of silver and 31,756 ounces of gold in 2020, with 2021 production generated from third-party processing of stockpiled ore.

Hecla has no active mining in Nevada but is developing a decline for underground exploration at the Hatter Graben deposit on the Hollister property in northern Elko County and is exploring at Midas, also in northern Elko County.

Hecla’s president and chief executive officer, Phillips S. Baker, said in the earnings call that the focus in Nevada will be on the two miles of the East Graben Corridor at Midas, “where we’ve had some very high-grade intersections,” and “we’re going to complete the pre-development drift and exploration drilling at Hollister’s Hatter Graben.”

He said in the earnings announcement that 2021 was an outstanding year for Hecla, and “the year also positions Hecla for future success with our exploration program delivering our highest silver reserves in more than 20 years and the Lucky Friday’s establishment of a new, innovative mining method that should be both safer and more productive.

“This method, which we call the Underhand Closed Bench method, will allow the Lucky Friday to increase projected production in 2022 by almost a million silver ounces over 2021, which was a million and a half more than 2020,” he said in the earnings announcement.

Lucky Friday in Idaho produced 3.56 million ounces of silver in 2021, compared with 2.03 million ounces in 2020, Hecla’s figures show.

In the earnings call, Baker said that Lucky Friday has “been around for 80 years, but this new mining method fundamentally changes this long-standing mine. Well, if you look at the history of the mine, Lucky Friday has never had sustained production above 2.5 million ounces, so with the higher grade that we get as we go deeper and this new mining method, that production doubles and the costs stay relatively flat.”

He said Lucky Friday is expected to generate two or three times more free cash flow in the future.

With the new method, large-scale blasting proactively manages seismic risk, and miners work inside the de-stressed zone. Mining front advances down-dip, under engineered backfill, Hecla stated on one of its slides during the Feb. 22 presentation.

Dilution is controlled by bolting the ribs as mining advances along strike and down dip, and a high degree of mechanization and reduced seismic delays improve productivity, Hecla said.

Baker also said there is growing demand for silver as the focus moves to clean energy, and Hecla stakeholders are “uniquely positioned to benefit from the growing demand for silver in the transition to clean energy.”

He said in the call that while most silver is mined in China, Peru, and Mexico, “Hecla has the United States’ largest reserve of any mining company and produces more than 40% of all the silver mined here. We are the most reliable silver producer.”

Hecla’s production guidance calls for 12.9 million to 13.5 million ounces of silver and 165,000 to 175,000 ounces of gold this year and 13.5 million to 14.5 million ounces of silver and 175,000 to 185,000 ounces of gold production in 2023.

All-in sustaining costs for this year are expected to be $9.75 to $11.75 per silver ounce and $1,450 to $1,600 per gold ounce.

Russell Lawlar, senior vice president and chief financial officer, said that the company is feeling inflationary pressures, but Hecla anticipates “those factors to be muted relative to the rest of the industry for a few reasons.

“First, for the most part, we operate high-grade, high-value but low tonnage underground mines, and since we don’t move a lot of rock, our production comes from processing less tons than others within the industry, therefore, making our mines less susceptible to some cost pressures,” Lawlar said.

“Second, we are less exposed to the increasing cost of energy as the majority of the power at our sites comes from local entities based on renewable energy sources and, third, we don’t have any large capital expenditures to speak of,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0