Hecla signs processing pact with NGM

Hecla President and Chief Executive Officer Phillips S. Baker Jr. said in the earnings report that “Nevada operations have performed well and have taken a step forward with a third-party processing agreement for a bulk sample of refractory ore and positive results from the hydrological study, which could result in continuing production through the end of the year and beyond.”

Russell said Hecla has 112 employees in Nevada.

Hecla’s Fire Creek underground mine is one of the properties the company acquired from Klondex Mines Ltd. The Hollister Mine, which is about 45 miles northwest of Elko, in Elko County, is in not in production, but Hecla said the Hatter Graben deposit at the Hollister property has the potential to be a 1 million-ounce orebody.

Hecla owns the Midas underground mine, also, and the Midas mill in Elko County, as well as the Aurora property in Mineral County.

Mining ended at Midas in the fourth quarter of 2019, but the mill is processing ore through the second quarter or into the third quarter, he said. Midas is processing oxide ore from Fire Creek.

“The focus is on exploration at Midas,” Russell said.

Midas is about 18 miles northwest of the Hollister Mine.