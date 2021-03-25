High-speed internet coming to Elko area this summer

In Elko, the city council waived franchise fees for broadband and communications companies for five years starting in 2020 at a cost to the budget of $100,000 per year to encourage providers to enter the market.

About two years ago, NGM stepped in to find out how the mining company could help. NGM leaders recognized the need for reliable high-speed internet to improve citizens’ quality of life, and to aid with recruiting and retention of qualified mine employees.

“What it will do is not only help us as individuals but also the well-being of the community and business of Nevada Gold Mines,” Walker said.

Supporting infrastructure projects in communities where a mining company operates is fairly common, Walker said. Although for Barrick Gold Corp., the company behind NGM, large-scale infrastructure projects usually occur in developing countries where investments focus on basic needs such as housing, health care and education. In this environment, “internet is a basic need,” Walker said.

Through a search process, Myers and her team selected Anthem Broadband as the best potential provider for the area. Subsequently, NGM hired a consultant to investigate the company’s financial and integral capacity to take on the project.