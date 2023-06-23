VANCOUVER – Calibre Mining Corp. announced that assay results from the 2023 near-mine discovery, delineation and resource expansion drilling at its 100% owned Pan Mine in Nevada included higher grades than demonstrated in Pan’s current mineral resource.

The company reported that results at the Palomino target just south of the open pit operation at Pan in White Pine County show the potential to materially increase resource ounces, grade and confidence.

The deposit remains open to the southeast and at shallow depths.

“Pan’s average grade is 0.4 g/t gold therefore these higher-grade, near-surface results are very encouraging,” said Darren Hall, president and chief executive officer of Calibre. “Although a small amount of material at Palomino exists in the inferred resource category, we expect to see substantially more ounces at higher grades.”

He said in the June 21 announcement that “operationally, given proximity to the current South Pit and this deposit is within our permitted disturbance area, we could act on this as early as next year. Drilling is ongoing at Palomino and will shift to the south in July toward our Coyote discovery made late last year.”

Highlights from the drilling at the Palomino target included 3.84 grams per ton over 15.2 meters, including 4.19 g/t of gold over 13.7 meters in one hole, and 2.08 g/t over 27.4 meters, including 2.67 g/t over 19.8 meters, according to Calibre.