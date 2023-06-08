CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Higher gold and copper prices bode well for U.S. Gold Corp.’s proposed CK Gold Project, but inflation and higher interest rates could have an off-setting negative impact as the project moves along the permitting road toward a mine near Cheyenne.

“In December 2021, we put out a snapshot of economics of the project. It looks good, and that was done at $1,625 per ounce gold and $3.25 per pound copper. Fast forward a year and a half to now. Gold is hovering around $2,000 and copper is hovering around $4,” said George Bee, president and chief executive officer of U.S. Gold.

“So, what else is happening. We’ve got inflation. My goodness, everything is more expensive. Fuel prices are higher and labor rates are higher, and the other thing everybody is talking about are the supply chain issues,” he said. “I think if we can look back at the numbers we put out on the project, we can say that was a good snapshot in time.”

He said that now that the Covid-19 pandemic has eased, manufacturing has ramped up, and there is more competition in the market that should provide better prices for developing the CK Gold Project.

“We still think it’s a really good project, but obviously there are pluses and minuses. So, on the revenue side, we’ve got the gold and copper prices,” he said. “We think that probably $1,750 per ounce gold is probably a good view of the gold price and still conservative” for determining the economics of the proposed mine.

Bee said in an interview at the Cheyenne U.S. Gold office that demand is high and will grow for copper with all the infrastructure needed for the move toward electrification for cars and new green energy projects, “so I think conservatively we can look at copper at $3.75. That is probably in the ballpark, but it is really poised to be much higher because the demand side is strong, and the supply side is troubled.”

He was referring to political issues in South America, where much of the copper supply is mined.

Bee said U.S. Gold is “really proud” that at a time of financial uncertainty, “it’s nice to have a domestic supply of copper. We’re not a huge deposit, but every little bit helps. Home-grown gold and copper production is seen as a good thing.”

The permitting process continues, and Bee is hopeful that mine development could begin “as soon as 2024. We’re looking at raising money the latter part of this year.”

U.S. Gold has worked out a net smelter royalty rate of 2.1% with the state for revenue from the CK Gold Project if the planned open pit mine goes into production, with the revenue going into Wyoming education. Bee said the company estimates that from the anticipated revenue during the life of the project, the state will receive roughly $30 million.

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s Industrial Siting Council held a public hearing on May 10 on the project, with a decision due within 90 days from the hearing, said Jason Begger, whose Armature Advocacy company provides government affairs and communications services to U.S. Gold.

The Industrial Siting Council looks at larger capital projects and their potential community impacts. U.S. Gold has estimated the gold and copper mine could provide up to 200 permanent jobs.

The major permit still to come is the permit to mine that will come from Wyoming’s Land Quality Division. The application for that permit was submitted in September 2022, Begger said.

Other permits are pending, too, such as air quality and water quality permits. Those decisions also will come from Wyoming agencies because the CK Gold Project is on state land, so there are no federal land management permits required.

U.S. Gold also has worked out an agreement with the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities providing the water needed for the gold and copper mine, with the revenue from the sale to provide funds for the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities projects. The Cheyenne City Council approved an outside water users’ agreement with U.S. Gold, and a purchase agreement with city is for up to 600 gallons per minute for the life of the mine.

There is still the potential for U.S. Gold to create a water storage facility, Bee said.

Mining plans

The proposed mine is 20 miles west of Cheyenne near the Curt Gowdy State Park on land where there was a small amount of underground mining in the early 1900s. The property is in the historic Silver Crown Mining District.

U.S. Gold also expects to have the feasibility study for the CK Gold Project in the third quarter of this year. The pre-feasibility study was published in December 2021.

U.S. Gold plans to mine the gold and copper ore, “with a little bit of silver in it,” and produce a concentrate using flotation technology that would be shipped to a smelter for final processing, Bee said, adding that the concentrate will have a “fairly high value per ton.”

No heap leaching will be required, so there will be no cyanide used on site, and there is not any mercury or arsenic in the ore.

There also is potential to sell waste rock as aggregate and ballast. Bee said in the quarterly update that the material has been tested, although current plans and permitting don’t include the aggregate possibilities.

Plans call for backfilling the open pit after mining ends into a “bit of a dish” shape, he said.

Although the Nevada Legislature considered a bill to require new mining operations to backfill open pits, Bee pointed out that backfilling requires more haul truck operations, and that increase means more hydrocarbons released into the air.

“Every ton has to be picked up and put in a truck,” said Bee, who has years of mining experience, including 16 years with Barrick Gold Corp. He was part of the team that developed the Goldstrike Mine north of Carlin in phases between 1988 and 1995, leaving Goldstrike as the mine manager.

In a first-quarter update on U.S. Gold, he wrote that the company closed a $5 million registered direct offering to be used for general working capital, “which puts us in a solid position fiscally.”

Bee also reported that while the company is focusing on the CK Gold Project, it still has the Keystone exploration property in Nevada and the Challis property in Idaho. The company sold its Maggie Creek exploration property on the Carlin Trend last fall to NGM for $2.75 million.

U.S. Gold was headquartered in Elko, Nevada, before relocating to Cheyenne because of the CK Gold Project. ￼