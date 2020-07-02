Historic coin press to strike again

CARSON CITY —The Nevada State Museum will be firing up its original Coin Press No. 1 this Independence Day, giving visitors a chance to see Nevada coin minting history in action.
It is the first time the press, which stamped U.S. coins at the Carson City Mint between 1870 and 1893, will be operated since March. The Nevada State Museum, 600 N. Carson St., is housed in the original mint building, which closed in 1899.
“We’re glad to be able to offer this popular presentation to the public again,” Myron Freedman, Nevada State Museum director, said. “Coin Press No. 1 is a true Nevada treasure, something all Nevadans should get to see in action.”
Freedman said the coin press will be operated every Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., as long as the museum is able to continue to remain open to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visitors to the museum can purchase a $75 .999 pure silver blank to have a commemorative medallion made during their visit.
“It is just a wonderful piece of history that you can still get off the original coin press that is in its original mint,” Freedman said. “Really, nowhere else on planet earth will you find at a mint, the original coin press still operating.”
“It is a pretty special situation in Carson City,” he added.
Freedman said the history of the 150-year-old coin press is tied in closely with the discovery of the Comstock Lode in Virginia City during the 1850s.
“The Carson City Mint was constructed as a result of the Comstock Lode, which was one of the biggest silver strikes in the world’s history, and a lot of gold as well,” he said.
In a move to be as efficient as possible, the U.S. Treasury Department decided to build a U.S. Mint near Virginia City, where the silver and gold were located.
Freedman said the press, which was built by Morgan & Orr in Philadelphia, was eventually shipped to mints in Philadelphia and San Francisco after the Carson City Mine was closed.
It was a chance repair job made in Carson City in 1878 that eventually provided proof that this coin press is in fact, the original Carson mint machinery.
“This is really the best part of the story about the coin press,” Freedman said. “When it broke down it had to be fixed, but the press weighs 6-tons, it is just a very heavy piece of machinery.”
Unable to send the press back to its manufacturer, it was decided to send it across the street to the Virginia & Truckee Railroad Company, where machinists were able to repair it.
“When they brought it back to the mint and put it back online, they had replaced the manufacturer’s plate on the coin press,” Freedman said.
By removing the original Morgan & Orr plate and adding one of their own, the repair shop provided proof-positive that this press is in fact the original Carson City Mint coin press.
When the San Francisco Mint decided to update its equipment during the 1950s, Coin Press No. 1 made its way back to its original home at what by then had become the Nevada State Museum.
After another brief stint with the U.S. Treasury Department during a coin shortage in the 1960s, the press has been at home in Carson City. It was made operational again during the 1970s, so that commemorative medallions could be struck for the country’s bicentennial celebrations in 1976.
“We have been minting special medallions on the coin press ever since,” Freedman said.
The museum’s new hours are 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. All visitors, volunteers and staff must wear a face covering while in the museum and maintain 6 feet of distance from others. Acrylic barriers are in place at the admissions desk, the store and in the coin press gallery to protect visitors. The museum is allowing visitors up to half its normal capacity to insure social distancing.
