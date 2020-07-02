Historic coin press to strike again

Freedman said the history of the 150-year-old coin press is tied in closely with the discovery of the Comstock Lode in Virginia City during the 1850s.

“The Carson City Mint was constructed as a result of the Comstock Lode, which was one of the biggest silver strikes in the world’s history, and a lot of gold as well,” he said.

In a move to be as efficient as possible, the U.S. Treasury Department decided to build a U.S. Mint near Virginia City, where the silver and gold were located.

Freedman said the press, which was built by Morgan & Orr in Philadelphia, was eventually shipped to mints in Philadelphia and San Francisco after the Carson City Mine was closed.

It was a chance repair job made in Carson City in 1878 that eventually provided proof that this coin press is in fact, the original Carson mint machinery.

“This is really the best part of the story about the coin press,” Freedman said. “When it broke down it had to be fixed, but the press weighs 6-tons, it is just a very heavy piece of machinery.”

Unable to send the press back to its manufacturer, it was decided to send it across the street to the Virginia & Truckee Railroad Company, where machinists were able to repair it.