Bunker Hill Mining Corp. has announced an agreement with Sprott Private Resource Streaming & Royalty Corp. on an upsized $67 million finance package. This new finance package increases Sprott Streaming’s total commitment to the Bunker Hill Mine restart to $96 million.

With this funding, Bunker Hill Mining’s goal is to restart the Bunker Hill Mine and produce the first concentrate by the end of 2024.

“We are excited to announce an upsized and improved project finance package that we expect to backstop the full financing of the Bunker Hill mine restart, materially strengthen our balance sheet and liquidity, and support our TSX-V application,” said Bunker Hill Mining CEO Sam Ash. “We are thrilled to have partnered with Sprott Streaming, who have demonstrated their commitment and support for the project each step of the way.”

The company also announced that Teck Resources Ltd. has exercised an option to acquire 100% of Bunker Hill’s zinc and lead concentrates for at least five years.

The Bunker Hill Mine is near Kellogg, Idaho, about 70 miles east of Spokane, Washington. The company says the mine is one of the most storied silver, lead and zinc mines in American history. Initial discovery and development of the property began in 1885. The mine closed in 1981 due to low base metal prices and the need for facility upgrades to meet new environmental regulations. The mine has been on care and maintenance since then.

The area became a Superfund site in 1983. Cleanup and reclamation work continued to 2016.

A new leadership team including former Barrick Gold executives joined Bunker Hill Mining in 2020 to verify, explore and develop the site’s untapped higher-grade silver potential using modern analytical, exploration, mining and processing techniques.

The goal is to restart Bunker Hill as a modern, zero-emission, zero-footprint, long-life, underground operation. The company plans to then regenerate and optimize other closed or distressed mines to build a portfolio of similar operations throughout North America to produce silver and other precious metals as well as battery metals.