“It's unfortunate we had to take this step, but from a business perspective, it was something that we just had to do,” First Majestic Silver Chief Operating Officer Steve Holmes said about the closure of the Jerritt Canyon Mine north of Elko ,which was announced on March 20.

A number of factors led to the decision, including lower than expected head grades and an extremely harsh winter that amplified issues with the mine’s old open-air processing plant.

In an interview with BNN Bloomberg, First Majestic President and CEO Keith Neumeyer said that in hindsight the right decision probably would have been to close the mine when First Majestic bought it from Sprott Mining in April 2021, so that they could have worked through all the issues with mine and then reopened it.

He said he did not like the like the idea of letting the workforce go when First Majestic purchased the mine, but over the past two years a variety of issues have become increasingly apparent.

“We're optimistic still,” Neumeyer said. “We're not abandoning the asset. It just needs to be reset.”

Neumeyer told Bloomberg that at other First Majestic mines the company employs the people who do the day-to-day mining, but at Jerritt Canyon the mine was faced with a variety of issues in dealing with the contractors.

“We inherited some contractors that we just really have not been able to bring to our standards,” Neumeyer said. “The cost structures within their groups were just enormous.”

He said they tried renegotiations but were not able to get costs down and to stop “bad practices that were inherent in this operation for a long, long time.”

Neumeyer said that Sprott Mining was a private company, and when First Majestic took over as a public company and brought in their standards and procedures, they were met with a lot of resistance.

Holmes, on the other hand, said that people working at Jerritt Canyon have made a lot of positive contributions to the mine over the past two years.

“The people have worked really hard at Jerritt to make Jerritt Canyon successful,” Holmes said.

He said many of the people working at the mine understand the need to take a step back and make some changes.

“They're disappointed, because the people who work at Jerritt really love Jerritt Canyon,” Holmes said. “It has a great culture. Everybody knows everybody and people work hard and they're very dedicated. But they also know that the facilities are 40 years old. And they're the guys that are out there in this weather trying to move the ore and trying to un-bottleneck the plant, and the plant just basically freezes up, and you have to unfreeze it -- so they understand.”

First Majestic purchased Jerritt Canyon from Sprott Mining Inc. for around $470 million in shares, and Neumeyer said that in the past two years First Majestic has invested around $160 million in improvements.

Holmes said a major focus of the improvements has been the environmental management systems at the mine.

Neumeyer said they estimated that making additional needed improvements “would likely require somewhere in the order of another $100 million under the current structure, and quite frankly the structure is wrong.”

Taylor Dart at Seeking Alpha said in commentary about First Majestic and Jerritt Canyon that one of the problems encountered at the mine has been that “grades came in well below planned levels, with average feed grades in FY2021 and FY2022 of 4.0 grams per ton of gold vs. planned grades of 6.6 grams per ton of gold. This is the difference in more than $130/ton in rock value, and when operating costs rise more than $30/ton vs. planned levels, this is a huge issue.”

Neumeyer said that “there was just a lot of waste coming out of the mine, a lot of dilution. The grades hitting the mill wasn't what was coming out of the mine.”

Holmes said that the ore grade has turned out to be quite a bit lower than what was originally indicated to First Majestic.

“You can imagine if you're trying to run underground operations at 4 grams or 4 ½ grams CIL feed grade, that's pretty tough,” Holmes said. “Jerritt Canyon will ride again, but not today. We’ve got to retrench and understand the ore body and then optimize the plans to get it, and that's going to take a while.”

Exploration will continue, along with evaluation of how operations at the mine should be structured when Jerritt Canyon reopens. First Majestic said that during the shutdown period they also have plans to “explore for new regional discoveries and expand current known reserves and resources, analyze the optimization of bulk mining and cost-effective mining methods, convert inferred and indicated resources into measured resources, reduce mining costs through adopting self-perform mining and improve contractor rates and terms, and continue modernizing the processing plant to be able to better withstand severe weather conditions.”

In the Bloomberg interview, when asked about the timeline for getting Jerritt Canyon reopened, Neumeyer said, “We're going to give it a year at least.”

“It's pretty hard to say,” Holmes said. “Because who knows what the gold price is going to do and who knows what their exploration is going to define. There are a lot of unknowns. When someone says, when do you restart, well, nobody knows for sure. But the orebody and the ore potential at Jerritt Canyon is still significant. So one day it will come back.”

Employees in transition

The decision to temporarily close the mine affects a lot of people in Elko County, since Jerritt Canyon, the only currently operating mine in Elko County, employed about 600 people – around 300 directly employed by First Majestic, and around 300 employed by contractors, primarily Small Mine Development.

Some of the contract workers began to leave the mine a few days after the announcement.

Keith Jones, general manager of SMD, the longtime contractor for the Lee Smith and SSX underground mines, said on March 22 that he still doesn’t have final numbers for layoffs with the suspension of mining.

“We’ve been asked to maintain a small presence for care and maintenance of the underground mines and to support exploration drilling,” he said. “First Majestic is not in bankruptcy, so they want an orderly shutdown, and conditions left in a secure fashion for potential restart in the future.”

There was still a little mining being done on March 22 but ore development had stopped, and he expected actual mining to end by that night, but there is still work to be done to be sure there aren’t “any booby traps,” Jones said.

That work includes backfilling and bolting where needed and dewatering for any underground exploration.

“It’s fairly chaotic,” Jones said.

SMD has had roughly 200 employees at Jerritt Canyon, and he said that “obviously, it’s unfortunate. We know we’re going to have to lay off some people. I feel bad but it is beyond our control.”

SMD is continuing to look at how many employees can be moved to other sites where SMD is mining or developing underground projects, as well, Jones said.

Many of the people directly employed by First Majestic will continue to work at the mine through May 19, Holmes said. After that, the number of people working at the mine will probably be down to around 70.

“It will take us about six weeks to process out all the ore and deal with the work in process like the carbon columns and clean up,” Holmes said. “So sometime close to the end of April, we should pretty well be wound down with the plant. And then we’ll put the plant in care and maintenance, since this is just a temporary suspension of operational activities.”

He said it could take a couple of months for mining contractors SMD and Redpath to remove their equipment.

As the shutdown process progresses, some of the First Majestic employees may leave as they get other jobs, so First Majestic may need to bring in some contract support or reassign people to help in different areas as needed.

“Our focus during this transition time is to work safely, because sometimes people get a little bit distracted,” Holmes said. “So that's a high priority for us.”

The suspension of mining operations at Jerritt Canyon is due to issues specific to the mine, so it is a different situation than when a mine shuts down due to low metal prices and a general downturn in the market. In the current environment, many mines in northern Nevada and throughout the region and the world are continuously looking for people, so the people who will be leaving Jerritt Canyon should have some good options for finding employment elsewhere.

“Literally within the hour of the announcement going out, the three major companies in the area had already contacted us,” Holmes said.

“We've had people calling us looking for talent, non-stop.”

“It's kind of a workers’ market,” Holmes said. “If you’ve got skills and experience, there's a lot of opportunity out there if you're willing to go get it.”

“I just don't think Elko County and Elko itself will see a huge impact from this simply because there are so many vacancies. Everyone is just scrambling for people.”

Nevada Gold Mines, the largest mining employer in the region, hosted a career fair at the NGM office building on Thursday evening, March 23, and Friday, March 24 starting at 9 a.m.

To help people find the next step in their career, First Majestic is hosting a reverse career fair Wednesday, March 29, and Thursday, March 30, from noon to 5 p.m. each day at the Elko Convention Center.

“I'm sure it's going to be extremely well attended because the other mines are so desperate for good people,” Holmes said.

He said the closure of Jerritt Canyon could be beneficial for other mines in the region, giving them the opportunity to hire some talented people.

The people who will be leaving Jerritt Canyon have skills in a wide range of fields in the mining sector, including environmental, accounting, human resources, geology and exploration, health and safety, engineering, information technology, mill operations and maintenance, supply chain, security, and water treatment.

P&C Recruiting’s co-founder and principal, Dana Pray, said that P&C has “offered our support to First Majestic as a client of ours, and next week’s event illustrates their commitment to helping their employees.”

Pray said representatives of P&C Recruiting and human resource representatives will be available at the reverse career fair for those interested in “speaking about opportunities outside the area, across North America.”

MRC Recruiting CEO Lindsey Schultz said her company has been working with people who will be leaving Jerritt Canyon, helping them with their resumes and interview preparation.

“I think everybody gets a little shell shock after something like,” Schultz said. “We help with getting their head into a clear space and preparing them for interviews if they haven't done it in a while, and giving them guidance on compensation structures and what they can expect in the marketplace.”

“Thankfully the industry is in a relatively healthy spot at the moment. And so we're optimistic that a lot of these individuals with their skill sets will find something great, and we're happy to help in any way that we can.”