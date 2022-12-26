Hycroft advancing with exploration, technical studies

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. announced in late December that it was continuing to see exciting drill results from its 2022-2023 exploration program at the Hycroft Mine 55 miles west of Winnemucca.

In November 2021 Hycroft announced it was ceasing mining operations but would continue to process ore and would focus on building a mill, which could take two to three years. The company laid off 109 of its workforce of 209 at that time.

In March 2022 AMC Entertainment and precious metals investor Eric Sprott each invested $27.9 million in cash in Hycroft. Later that month Hycroft completed an “at-the-market” equity offering program that brought in about $138.6 million.

In July Hycroft announced it would be conducting the largest exploration program at the mine in nearly a decade.

“There has been no exploration drilling at Hycroft since 2014 and, prior to that, drilling was focused on step-out drilling from the known pits for heap leach operations,” a statement from Hycroft said. “Today, the company is focusing on the higher-grade opportunities identified in the 2021 program, and for the first time at Hycroft, a systematic approach to understanding the genesis of this world class scale deposit, including potential feeder systems.”

In September Hycroft launched a new website using VRIFY technology to provide many 3D and 360-degree interactive visuals of the site and the exploration program.

“As we ramp up Hycroft's largest exploration program in nearly a decade, investors can now follow along and visualize the drill result intercepts in a 3D space," said Diane Garrett, Hycroft president and CEO.

The drilling results announced in late December included 56 feet of 4.81 grams of gold per ton and 48.53 grams of silver per ton, and 46 feet of 0.29 grams of gold per ton and 102.92 grams of silver per ton.

"The initial drilling campaign has focused on higher-grade opportunities primarily in the Brimstone, Vortex, and Central zones,” said Alex Davidson, Hycroft’s vice president, exploration. “All 20 RC drill holes reported to date have returned ore grade mineralization, of which 14 holes have outperformed the model, resulting in higher grades than previously estimated or known.

“The results to date are very exciting as we established continuity between the higher-grade zones along structures. In addition, we continue to enhance the project economics through in-fill drilling that have demonstrated mineralization in areas previously considered to be waste."

"Drilling in the Central zone is delivering ore grade mineralization where none was previously modeled,” Davidson said. “The grades we are seeing in the Central zone are more than double the average resource grade and extends mineralization farther south than previously understood."

Davidson, who was most recently with Nevada Gold Mines, joined Hycroft in July.

"We continue to be extremely pleased with the positive results from our exploration program,” Garrett said. “The second phase of the drill program will continue through the first half of 2023. Once permits are received, we will be stepping out beyond the known resource area and drilling prospective high-grade targets identified within our vast land position."

The mine site is about 71,000 acres, and includes patented and unpatented claims. Hycroft says only about 2% of the land position has been explored.

The 2022-2023 exploration program at the Hycroft Mine will consist of about 98,425 feet of reverse circulation drilling and about 24,600 feet of core drilling. By late December about 78,740 feet of the RC drilling and about 11,810 feet of the core drilling had been completed.

The RC and core drilling in 2022 has been conducted by National EWP Inc. of Elko.

Along with the exploration program, Hycroft is also continuing to advance its technical studies for the next phase of commercial operations utilizing a milling process.

"We are making good progress towards finalizing the technical studies – determining ultimate grind size and the type of grinding mills and capacity that will be required to optimally process our ore,” Garrett said in November. “This work also includes extensive laboratory testing to make sure the final process recovers the economic maximum amount of gold and silver from our ore.

“While these studies can be a long and tedious process of various trade-off studies, it is critically important to do this work upfront to mitigate any potential start-up risks for our shareholders and to approach the project in a way that delivers the best value at the Hycroft Mine. Each mine is different, and right-sizing equipment – both fixed and mobile – is very important to the economics of the project.”