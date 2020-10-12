Hycroft announces closing of upsized $86 million public offering

DENVER-- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation recently announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 9,583,334 units at a price to the public of $9.00 per unit, shared the closing of the offering was upsized from the initial offering of 7,220,000 units.

Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $10.50 per share. The warrants are immediately exercisable and expire five years from the date of issuance. The company does not plan to apply to list the warrants on The Nasdaq Capital Market, any other national securities exchange or any other nationally recognized trading system. The shares of common stock and warrants are immediately separable and were issued separately in the offering.

After deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the company, the net proceeds to the Company were approximately $83.1 million.

"We are very pleased with the success of this financing which allows us to continue advancing the Hycroft Mine and unlocking the value of this significant mineral endowment,” President and CEO Diane Garrett said. “This financing also demonstrates the continued support of our existing shareholders and we welcome the many new shareholders who also participated."