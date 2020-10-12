Hycroft announces closing of upsized $86 million public offering

DENVER-- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation recently announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 9,583,334 units at a price to the public of $9.00 per unit, shared the closing of the offering was upsized from the initial offering of 7,220,000 units.
Each unit issued in the offering consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $10.50 per share. The warrants are immediately exercisable and expire five years from the date of issuance. The company does not plan to apply to list the warrants on The Nasdaq Capital Market, any other national securities exchange or any other nationally recognized trading system. The shares of common stock and warrants are immediately separable and were issued separately in the offering.
After deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the company, the net proceeds to the Company were approximately $83.1 million.
Support Local Journalism
"We are very pleased with the success of this financing which allows us to continue advancing the Hycroft Mine and unlocking the value of this significant mineral endowment,” President and CEO Diane Garrett said. “This financing also demonstrates the continued support of our existing shareholders and we welcome the many new shareholders who also participated."
David Kirsch, Chairman of the Board, said "Hycroft has always been one of the largest gold and silver deposits in the world, and now coupled with Diane's leadership and the proceeds of this financing, we believe Hycroft is well positioned for success as it continues to ramp up its operations and produce gold and silver in Nevada for decades to come."
BMO Capital Markets Corp., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and Canaccord Genuity LLC acted as Joint Book-runners for the offering with Cormark Securities acting as Co-Manager (collectively, the "Underwriters").
A registration statement on Form S-1 (Registration No. 333-248516) relating to the securities offered and sold in the Offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on October 1, 2020. An additional registration statement on Form S-1 (Registration No. 333-249250) relating to the upsized number of securities was filed with the SEC on October 2, 2020 and was deemed immediately effective upon filing. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the company's effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and can be obtained by contacting BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, (800) 414- 3627, email: bmoprospectus@bmo.com.
Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company and Mayer Brown LLP acted as legal counsel to the Underwriters.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!