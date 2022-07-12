Hycroft appoints exploration vice president

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp., which owns the Hycroft Mine 55 miles west of Winnemucca, announced July 12 that Alex Davidson has been appointed vice president of exploration.

Davidson is a geologist with more than 25 years of open‐pit and underground operating experience. During his more than a decade with Newmont Corp. Davidson held numerous senior geology roles, managed exploration drill programs and managed all geology related aspects of numerous mines. His work with the mines included ore control, mine design and risk mitigation and geologic modeling. Davidson also implemented many safety initiatives and new technologies for continuous improvement.

Most recently Davidson joined Nevada Gold Mines, where he worked extensively throughout the Carlin Trend, Turquoise Ridge district. He was responsible for the geologic teams on nearly a dozen mines, as well as mentoring geology teams in the Cortez district.

Earlier in his career, Davidson was the senior geologist and mine planning engineer for Rio Tinto at its boron operations in California and Greens Creek Mine in Alaska. Also, Davidson worked for Hecla Mining on the past-producing Rosebud Mine near Winnemucca, which is located within the Hycroft Mine land position.

Davidson holds a B.S. in natural science with an emphasis in geology from Western Oregon State College.

“We are delighted to have someone of Mr. Davidson’s caliber joining our team,” said Hycroft President and CEO Diane Garrett. “Alex is an exceptional technical leader with superb and broad geologic expertise and a superior track record of reserve growth and operational excellence. His extensive depth of technical experience in Nevada-based operations, particularly with his knowledge of the neighboring past producing high‐grade mine Rosebud, will be invaluable to our organization as we continue to take the world-class Hycroft Mine up the value chain.”

“I am excited to join Hycroft at a time of significant opportunity,” Davidson said. “I look forward to working with the executive leadership team and the technical mine team helping the company execute on its technical priorities focused on value‐added growth, mine development and its commitment to all stakeholders.

“It is very exciting to be able to work with a team committed to a culture of safety on a project that has such great growth potential both within the mine and across the district. This district has been significantly underexplored, opening the potential for higher grade style mineralization.”

Mining stopped at Hycroft last November and since then the company has continued to process ore from heap leaching while studying the options for mining the site and considering the construction of a mill.

In the first quarter of 2022 the company produced 5,358 ounces of gold and 16,861 ounces of silver.

A 2022 Hycroft Technical Report said that as of March 31 the Hycroft Mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold and 446 million ounces of silver, and inferred mineral resources of 5 million ounces of gold and 150.4 million ounces of silver, which are contained in oxide, transitional and sulfide ores.

During the first quarter of 2022 Hycroft raised gross cash proceeds of $194.4 million through a $55.9 million private placement offering with Eric Sprott and AMC Entertainment and $138.6 million in an at-the-market equity offering program.

“Our strengthened balance sheet allows us to reduce our debt, complete our technical studies and launch a robust exploration program to capitalize on recent exploration results,” Garrett said in May.