Hycroft appoints key leadership figures

The process group, which includes metallurgical and laboratory services, crushing, heap leach, Merrill-Crowe and refinery operations, is being led by Kenji Umeno. Umeno has held metallurgist and chief metallurgist positions with Newmont, Freeport McMoRan Inc. and Equinox Gold Corp., where he was the process operations manager for the 70,000 tons-per-day Mesquite Mine in California. With Fluor Canada Ltd. he held the position of process engineer and led many process technology developments for feasibility stage projects. At Hycroft, Umeno has added a pad supervisor and lead person, and crews have been restructured to self-perform heap leach operations with contractors being phased out. The metallurgical group has been reorganized to focus resources on oxidation as well as operations support and welcomes the addition of two senior metallurgists well-versed in refractory processing and geo-metallurgy.