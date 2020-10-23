Hycroft Appoints new executive VP and CEO

DENVER-- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has appointed Stanton Rideout to serve as the company’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer.
According to a company statement, Rideout has more than 30 years of senior executive experience in the mining and manufacturing industries, including Romarco Minerals Inc. and Phelps Dodge Corporation.
Rideout served as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Romarco from 2010 to 2015 where he arranged the project debt financing for the Haile Gold Mine in South Carolina. Since Romarco was acquired by OceanaGold Corporation, he has been providing debt and equity consulting services for a number of mining companies in addition to being Chairman and consulting CEO of Carolina Gold Resources Inc. ("CGR"), a Canadian precious and base metals project-generator company.
From January 2008 until May 2008, Rideout was executive vice president and chief financial officer for Swift Transportation Corporation, a large North American truckload carrier. Prior to Swift, he held various senior finance and accounting positions over 25 years with Phelps Dodge, a publicly traded mining and manufacturing company. Those roles included Vice President and Treasurer, Vice President and Controller, and Investor Relations Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Phelps Dodge International Corporation.
Support Local Journalism
Rideout has a Master's in Business Administration from the University of Evansville a Bachelor of Science, Business/Finance, from Western Kentucky University. Rideout is also a Certified Public Accountant.
Hycroft President and CEO Dr. Diane Garrett welcomed Rideout to the company, saying that the two had previously worked together at the Haile Gold Mine in South Carolina.
“I believe Stan's deep knowledge of, and experience and connections in, the mining industry, coupled with his strong finance and accounting acumen, position our Company well as it heads toward its future,” she said.
Rideout assumed his new role Oct. 20, when his predecessor, Jeffrey Stieber, officially stepped down from the position and become senior vice president of finance and treasurer.
"I want to sincerely thank Jeff for all his outstanding work as our Interim CFO. He is an important member of Hycroft and I look forward to continuing to work with him as we drive our company forward," Garrett said.
Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft mine features one of the largest gold/silver deposits in the world with a low-capital, low-cost process and a 34-year mine life.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!