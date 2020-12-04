Hycroft appoints new executive VP and CFO

Hycroft President and CEO Dr. Diane Garrett welcomed Rideout to the company, saying that the two had previously worked together at the Haile Gold Mine in South Carolina.

“I believe Stan’s deep knowledge of, and experience and connections in, the mining industry, coupled with his strong finance and accounting acumen, position our company well as it heads toward its future,” she said.

Rideout assumed his new role Oct. 20, when his predecessor, Jeffrey Stieber, officially stepped down from the position and become senior vice president of finance and treasurer.

“I want to sincerely thank Jeff for all his outstanding work as our Interim CFO. He is an important member of Hycroft and I look forward to continuing to work with him as we drive our company forward,” Garrett said.

Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada.

The Hycroft mine features one of the largest gold/silver deposits in the world with a low-capital, low-cost process and a 34-year mine life.

