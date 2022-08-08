Hycroft continues leaching, exploration

WINNEMUCCA – Hycroft Mining Holding Corp., a gold and silver exploration and development company that owns the Hycroft mine west of Winnemucca that is still recovering ore from the leach pad since ending mining operations, reported ending the second quarter with $157.8 million in cash on hand.

“It’s an exciting and promising time for Hycroft Mine as we ramp up Hycroft’s largest exploration program in nearly a decade to follow up on several higher-grade intercepts and anomalies previously identified and assess the district potential of this world-class-size resource,” said Diane Garrett, president and chief executive officer.

She said in the company’s second-quarter announcement that “the results of this exploration program will be important to the mine plan for the sulfide operation. Our activities this year and next are integral to taking Hycroft up the value chain.”

Gold recoveries for the second quarter totaled 6,487 ounces and silver recoveries 18,566 ounces. The company stated the processing is planned through the end of this year, with residual recovery through the first quarter of next year.

Garrett said the operating team “continues to execute and exceed our plans, including producing more gold from the leach pads than we had estimated in inventory and identifying areas of existing leach pads where additional gold ounces may be recovered.”

Hycroft also is continuing to “advance technical studies and process design for the milling and pressure oxidation progress,” she said.

The company reported that to date it has received roughly 95% of the test results from its metallurgical program designed to determine ultimate grind size, flotation recovery rates and overall process flow sheet design.

Hycroft began the 2022-2023 exploration program in July to focus on the higher-grade opportunities identified during 2021 and a systematic approach to understand the genesis of the Hycroft Mine deposit, including potential feeder systems, according to the company’s Aug. 4 announcement.

The program will include roughly 100,000 feet of reverse circulation drilling and 25,000 feet of core drilling aimed at expanding and extending the high-grade Vortex Zone, drilling three zones at depth that were identified in prior geophysical work indicating high potential for feeder zones and targeted drilling outside the know resource area, Hyrcroft said.

Hycroft also plans targeted infill drilling within the existing deposits where there is limited drilling, and the company stated that it is optimistic that the additional limited drilling could convert material currently modeled as waste to an ore classification.

Doing so would reduce the strip ratio, haulage costs, equipment costs and increase revenue, Hycroft reported, and the results of such additional infill drilling could lead to upgraded resource categories inside and adjacent to current pit limits, Hycroft stated.

Hycroft’s initial technical report filed earlier this year showed the mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million gold ounces and 446 million silver ounces, and the company raised $194.4 million in the first quarter of this year through a private placement offering with Eric Sprott and AMC Entertainment and a $138.6 million in an at-the-market equity offering program.

Hycroft additionally said that the company was added to the Russell 3000 Index in June. This is a broad market index that measures the performance of the top 3,000 U.S. publicly traded companies as ranked by market capitalization.