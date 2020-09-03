Hycroft Mine’s new technique working out

Mining currently is in the Central Pit, and the ore is crushed and then placed on leach pads while the new pad is under construction. The leached solution goes to the Brimstone Merrill Crowe processing plant at this point but once production steps up, the newer plant built in 2012 will be back in use.

Thom said the mine had to “Frankenstein what we had” at the site to begin testing the new sulfide oxidation process after the mine reopened.

Hycroft is constructing a new leach pad that should be ready in the fourth quarter, and Geigerich said his focus is on increasing mining from 1.5 million tons of material per month to 3 million tons in a month by next year. A presentation on the company website states that the new pad will be constructed in stages, with the first stage providing 26.5 million-ton capacity.

The rail spur that was planned before the 2015 shutdown is still probable, said Thom. She said the spur would allow Hycroft to ship in the soda ash, so there would not be big trucks hauling the ash on Jumbo Road.

“The rail spur will be constructed in a couple of years,” she said in a joint phone interview with Giegerich in late July.