Hycroft posts loss as processing study continues

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp.’s president and chief executive officer, Diane Garrett, said the company will continue to study its new two-stage sulfide heap oxidation and leach process at the Hycroft Mine in Humboldt County this year, and she is optimistic about the mine’s future.
“The mineral resource we have is amazing, and we’re very, very excited to be working on this,” she said during a teleconference, adding that Hycroft has 300,000 tons of sulfide material stockpiled for processing once the testing is completed.
The call followed release of the company’s first year-end earnings report that showed a net loss of $132.7 million for 2020, compared with a loss of $98.9 million in 2019, when the mine was back in operation half of the year.
Hycroft operated at a pre-commercial scale in 2020, using the novel oxidation and leaching process still in the testing phase, so there was low gold and silver production and high operating costs, according to the Denver-based holding company.
Garrett said plans for this year call for mining “predominately oxide and transition material, which are more economic when treated using a conventional run-of-mine heap leaching method, which gives us the opportunity to continue to refine the operating parameters and flow sheet for the new heap leach pad and novel process.”
The mine 55 miles west of Winnemucca produced 27,392 ounces of gold and 178,836 ounces of silver in 2020, three times what was produced in a half year in 2019, following four years of down time. The average realized gold price in 2020 was $1,779 per ounce and the silver price, $20.30 per ounce.
The company expects to produce 45,000 to 55,000 ounces of gold and 400,000 to 450,000 ounces of silver this year using the conventional heap leach method, Mike Eiselein, vice president and general manager of Hycroft, said in the March 24 phone conference.
“While the company continued to make significant progress in better understanding this proprietary process and its application on a commercial scale, the past year also presented some operational challenges, including learning to navigate in a nearly emerged COVID-19 world,” Garrett said.
She also said that during September 2020 the company brought in a new senior executive team and “promptly established a new highly qualified technical leadership team at the mine possessing a broad range of experience and skills for implementing complex processing technologies.”
Garrett said the new team would be establishing Hycroft Mine as a “long-life, low-cost gold and silver producer,” and improvements were evident by the fourth quarter, including reducing costs, improving safety and reducing reliance on contractors.
“These last few months Hycroft has worked alongside its industry leading consultants to identify and investigate opportunities for improvements in operating parameters for the two-stage sulfide heap oxidation and leach process,” she said.
The results identified steps Hycroft can take to improve the process, and Garrett said minerology studies will be included in test work. The team has developed a $10 million program for drilling and additional metallurgical and mineralogical students this year.
Garrett said this year is a “foundational year designed to advance the work necessary in preparation for larger scale sulfide operations. The team is working diligently to optimize current and future heap leach mine plans to evaluate all opportunities for more profitable mine plans in the near and medium term.”
She said believes there is the opportunity to unlock additional value at Hycroft.
“While we still have a lot of work ahead of us to truly realize the value of this mine, I am excited for 2021 and the future of this emerging world class operation,” Garrett said.
In the conference call, she said she wanted to “make it very, very clear we are not starting from ground zero” in the testing of the sulfide process, but “if we don’t get the metallurgy right, nothing else matters at the end of the day.”
Hycroft is on a 71,000-acre land position, and the mine has been in operation since 1983, although there have been a couple of shutdowns over the years. Allied Nevada Corp. stopped mining in July 2015 when the company went into bankruptcy. The company emerged from the bankruptcy in October 2015 and changed its name to Hycroft Mining Corp.
Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. acquired Hycroft Mining Corp. on May 29, 2020 and the newly formed Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. became a publicly trading company listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol HYMC.