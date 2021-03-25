Hycroft posts loss as processing study continues

“These last few months Hycroft has worked alongside its industry leading consultants to identify and investigate opportunities for improvements in operating parameters for the two-stage sulfide heap oxidation and leach process,” she said.

The results identified steps Hycroft can take to improve the process, and Garrett said minerology studies will be included in test work. The team has developed a $10 million program for drilling and additional metallurgical and mineralogical students this year.

Garrett said this year is a “foundational year designed to advance the work necessary in preparation for larger scale sulfide operations. The team is working diligently to optimize current and future heap leach mine plans to evaluate all opportunities for more profitable mine plans in the near and medium term.”

She said believes there is the opportunity to unlock additional value at Hycroft.

“While we still have a lot of work ahead of us to truly realize the value of this mine, I am excited for 2021 and the future of this emerging world class operation,” Garrett said.