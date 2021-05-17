Hycroft production up in quarter

The crusher is not operating this year because of the run-of-mine operation.

In the first quarter of this year, Hycroft completed construction activities on the new leach pad to the appropriate point in which the company believes there is minimal risk of adverse impacts to the leach pad. The company also completed the purchase of certain long-lead-times items for the project, Hycroft Mining stated.

The Brimstone leach pad has sufficient capacity to meet production needs with a conventional leach operating plan for three years, the company said.

Additionally, Hycroft Mining stated that a new loader had arrived at the mine and would be placed in operation in May.

Hycroft reported that with the 2021 mining plan under way, the company will have the opportunity to complete and evaluate the results of the ongoing technical and optimization work for the proprietary two-stage heap oxidation and leach process.

Based on the findings, Hycroft may update or file a new technical report, according to the news release.

Hycroft has a 71,000 acre land package, and there has been mining on site since 1983, with a couple of shutdowns along the way.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. was formed after Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. acquired the operation in May of last year. Allied Nevada Corp. stopped mining in July 2015 when it went into bankruptcy, from which it emerged in October 2015 and took the name of Hycroft Mining Corp.

