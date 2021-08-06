Hycroft’s gold, silver production up

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp.’s pre-commercial production rose to 16,776 ounces of gold and 139,351 ounces of silver while the company continues to study its proprietary sulfide oxidation process and milling potential at the Hycroft Mine in Nevada.
The run-of-mine gold production was up 212% from the 2020 quarter and 338% from silver production in the second quarter of last year, Hycroft announced on Aug. 4. Run-of-mine means ore is placed on a heap leach pad without crushing.
The Denver-based company reported a net loss of $8.4 million for the second quarter, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Stanton Rideout said losses should be expected until Hycroft is ready to boost production with the processing of sulfide ores.
The net loss for the first six months of this year was $18.1 million, compared with $85.3 million in 2020, according to the company’s filing.
The average realized price of gold in the quarter was $1,811 per ounce, and the average silver price was $26.88 per ounce, contributing to a $28.4 million increase in revenue compared with the second quarter of 2020, according to the company.
Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. took over the Hycroft Mine 55 miles west of Winnemucca after Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. acquired the operation in May 2020, but mining was restarted under Hycroft Mining Corp. in the second quarter of 2019.
Allied Nevada stopped mining in July 2015 when it went into bankruptcy, and the company changed the name to Hycroft Mining when it emerged from bankruptcy in October 2015.
“I’m very pleased to say the initiatives that were taken in 2020 are starting to come into fruition,” said Diane Garrett, president and chief executive officer. “It’s really been a miraculous turnaround.”
The CEO said the company realizes the disappointment of shareholders who expected Hycroft to be in full production by now, but “we are committed to realizing the value that is inherent in this asset.”
Hycroft is studying the potential of its proprietary two-stage sulfide heap oxidation and leach process and mill sulfide procession options to determine which is best or if a combination of methods would be best.
Garrett said in the conference call that there is like to be a “hybrid” of processing operations at the mine.
“We are advancing the necessary metallurgical test work for determining the optimal process for sulfide ores, analyzing processing options that deliver the best economic value of each ore domain and addressing critical improvements that have been identified for commercial scale novel process in this very important year for the Hycroft Mine,” she said in the earnings report.
“We have set an aggressive timetable for this work, and I am pleased to report that we are on schedule and on budget,” Garrett said.
Hycroft continued metallurgical drilling in the second quarter with 31 holes drilled to date totaling 30,929 feet, and the company said that column tests are under way on sulfide material mined in the first half of this year using sulfide material to provide additional information for the two-stage sulfide heap oxidation and leach process.
Hycroft also said the technical team and engineering firms and consultants have completed scoping level economic analyses on multiple processing options, and Ausenco Engineering USA South Inc. has been hired to complete a feasibility study of the potential of atmospheric alkaline oxidation processing of the sulfide ores and pilot plant results by the first quarter of 2022.
In addition, Hycroft stated that the company has requested bids from other engineering firms to complete a prefeasibility study on the pressure oxidation process as Hycroft continues to evaluate processing options.
“Through the many initiatives implemented at site, our technical plans, and the ongoing continuous improvement program, we are well positioned to unlock the value of this world-class mineral endowment,” Garrett said.
The company also reported that mining activity in the first half of this year was negatively impacted by manpower shortages due to recruiting shortfalls and COVID-19 absences, but Garrett said in the earnings call that there has been an improvement in the company’s culture and “employees want to be part of the success at Hycroft.”
Looking at exploration, the company stated that a team has identified exploration drilling opportunities to follow up on higher grade areas that have been insufficiently drilled to convert inferred blocks to measured or indicated blocks and areas that have had little or no drilling but are prospective for higher grade material.
Jack Henris, executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in the call that there is untapped exploration potential at Hycroft because “there has been no exploration drilling for more than a decade.”