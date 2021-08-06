Hycroft’s gold, silver production up

“We have set an aggressive timetable for this work, and I am pleased to report that we are on schedule and on budget,” Garrett said.

Hycroft continued metallurgical drilling in the second quarter with 31 holes drilled to date totaling 30,929 feet, and the company said that column tests are under way on sulfide material mined in the first half of this year using sulfide material to provide additional information for the two-stage sulfide heap oxidation and leach process.

Hycroft also said the technical team and engineering firms and consultants have completed scoping level economic analyses on multiple processing options, and Ausenco Engineering USA South Inc. has been hired to complete a feasibility study of the potential of atmospheric alkaline oxidation processing of the sulfide ores and pilot plant results by the first quarter of 2022.

In addition, Hycroft stated that the company has requested bids from other engineering firms to complete a prefeasibility study on the pressure oxidation process as Hycroft continues to evaluate processing options.

“Through the many initiatives implemented at site, our technical plans, and the ongoing continuous improvement program, we are well positioned to unlock the value of this world-class mineral endowment,” Garrett said.