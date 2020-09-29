Hycroft to offer units of common stock and warrants

DENVER (AP) -- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation will offer 7,220,000 units, with each unit consisting of one share of its common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock in an underwritten public offering, according to a company statement.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund working capital expenditures as it continues to ramp up operations at the Hycroft Mine, including construction of a new leach pad and associated infrastructure, and for general corporate purposes.

BMO Capital Markets Corp., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and Canaccord Genuity LLC are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering with Cormark Securities acting as co-manager.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

The preliminary prospectus relating to the Offering has been filed with the SEC and may be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies can be obtained by contacting BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, tel: (800) 414-3627, email: bmoprospectus@bmo.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0