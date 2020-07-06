I-80 Fund aims to help small businesses

Kerner said the I-80 fund can be an alternative to traditional financial institutions such as banks and credit unions, which can have stringent regulations regarding loan applications.

“This was set up as a disaster relief and recovery, therefore we are looking to help people through the disaster and help them recover and get them back into a positive position,” she said. “We are expecting impacted credit reports, we are expecting being behind on some bills or things like that.”

Kerner said possible applicants could include business owners that had to continue paying on loans while they were closed during the stay-at-home order, or that saw their customer base dwindle because of COVID-19.

“Small businesses are being impacted from a lot of different directions,” she said.

Walker said there is both a business reason and a moral reason for why large companies should do their part to help struggling small business owners. The business reason is that those small businesses provide the services that are necessary to attract potential employees to the area to work.