I-80 Fund expands loan opportunities

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wood said the fund has supported businesses in the four counties, but predominately in Elko County so far, and there has been a variety of business types receiving loans.

The different types getting I-80 loans in the first year included geological consulting, beauty salon, fitness center, building restoration, bar, interactive school, hotel, car wash, community center, pharmacy, radio station, mobile home park, mechanic shop, restaurant, trucking company, welding company, construction company and photo studio.

Wood said NGM’s efforts to expand broadband also involves the I-80 Fund. NGM is providing roughly $10 million to loan to Anthem Broadband that Anthem would in turn pay to the fund, and another $20 million in loans will be available to Anthem for loan payment to the NGM’s Heritage Fund Endowment.

“We are not getting any of the money back. We want it to go to the community, which we think is pretty cool,” Wood said. And she said the I-80 Fund is one of the programs NGM is most proud to have started because “you can see tangible results.”

Although the broadband business is receiving $10 million from NGM for the I-80 Fund in the special arrangement, the fund is limited to business loans of $5,000 to $100,000 at a 2% interest rate. Brothels and gambling businesses don’t qualify.