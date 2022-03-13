i-80 Gold begins mining at Granite Creek

Mining is underway at i-80 Gold Corp.’s Granite Creek underground operation as the company continues exploration there, explores for a potential underground mine at its Ruby Hill Mine, awaits study results to recommission the autoclave at Lone Tree Mine and prepares for underground exploration at McCoy Cove.

“We have done very well toward achieving our goals and objectives in 2021 and 2022 will be a truly transformational year for i-80,” said Matt Gili, president and chief operating officer of the Reno-based company that is in its second year.

At Granite Creek in Humboldt County on the site of the former Pinson Mine, i-80 Gold plans to process test ore from the underground mining at the Sage Mill operated by Nevada Gold Mines down the road from Granite Creek at the Twin Creeks Mine that is now part of the Turquoise Ridge complex.

In an asset swap with NGM last year, i-80 Gold gained the right to process ore at the Sage Mill until the Lone Tree processing facilities are in operation. NGM received i-80’s 40% ownership of the South Arturo Mine on the Carlin Trend so NGM is now 100% owner there, and i-80 took over Lone Tree.

Small Mine Development is the contract miner at Granite Creek, and SMD will be “dropping the decline” for additional exploration while the test mining is done in the upper stages, Gili said.

At Lone Tree west of Battle Mountain, the autoclave facility was on care and maintenance, and Gili said i-80 Gold contracted with Hatch Ltd. to do a study on the recommissioning of the mills.

“We expect the study in the second half of the year. It will set out scheduling and the budget for the recommissioning project,” he said, reporting that the company expects the restart project to take two years after the study is completed.

Meanwhile, i-80 Gold is using the laboratory at Lone Tree that NGM operated but dropped one shift because NGM employees that stayed with NGM moved out, Gili said. And i-80 is using the office complex there.

The Buffalo Mountain deposit six miles from the Lone Tree facilities was also part of the asset swap, and he said i-80 Gold plans a small mine there. The ore goes to a Lone Tree heap leach pad. Permitting is expected this year for the project. NGM had already started the permitting process, Gili said.

At Ruby Hill in Eureka County, which i-Gold purchased from Waterton Global Resources, surface mining ended late last year, but leaching continues while the company is in the “middle of a very aggressive drilling campaign to delineate the deposit at East Archimedes,” he said.

Underground ore mined from Ruby Hill would be processed at Lone Tree, according to the company.

There were no layoffs when the open-pit mining ended at Ruby Hill, which is just outside the town of Eureka, Gili said.

Currently i-80 Gold has 70 employees companywide, including corporate officers, not counting contractors, such as SMD, but the company is looking at adding employees.

At the Cove Project south of Battle Mountain, earthwork has started for the exploration decline, Gili said. McCoy Cove was an operating mine years ago and Premier Gold was exploring there for some time before a spinoff that created i-80 Gold as a stand-alone company in March 2021.

Equinox Gold Corp. acquired Premier Gold Mines and then spun off i-80 Gold.

“The company has been enthusiastically received by the stock market and the Nevada mining community,” Gili said. “We’ve assembled a great team and exploration has surpassed expectations at Granite Creek.”

The company reported drilling results from Granite Creek in February that showed promising results.

“Hole iGS21-15 was drilled to test with core, the down-dip extension of the Ogee Zone where a reverse circulation hole drilled by Barrick in the early 2000s reported high-grade mineralization over an appreciable width,” said Tyler Hills, i-80 Gold’s senior geologist.

“The core hole has confirmed a broad zone of high-grade mineralization and could represent an area of converging faults at depth with substantially increased widths. This could have significant implications on the upside opportunity at Granite Creek,” he said in a company announcement.

In another slightly earlier exploration report on Granite Creek that further delineated a new high-grade horizon, the South Pacific Zone, i-80’s chief executive officer, Ewan Downie, stated that “the consistency of high-grade mineralization in the South Pacific Zone is truly impressive as the ongoing drill program continues to demonstrate the significant upside opportunity at Granite Creek.”

“Including programs at Ruby Hill and McCoy Cove in 2022, we expect to drill in excess of 50,000 meters in 2022 with a goal of expanding our already enviable resource base,” he said. ￼

