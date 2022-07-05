 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

I-80 Gold begins shipping ore to Twin Creeks

  • 0
I-80 Gold begins shipping ore to Twin Creeks

The first shipment of gold ore from i-80 Gold Corp.'s Granite Creek Mine is transported to Nevada Gold Mines' Twin Creeks processing facilities. Both are in Humboldt County. 

 i-80 Gold photo

Gold ore shipments have begun from i-80 Gold Corp.’s Granite Creek underground mine in Humboldt County to the nearby Nevada Gold Mines processing facility at Twin Creeks.

“This milestone is another key achievement by the i-80 operations team, whose hard work and focus has paved the way to make this historic event possible,” said Matt Gili, president and chief operation officer of Reno-based i-80 Gold.

He said “the goal now is to continue to advance development, ramping up to 450 tons per day by the end of the year and further accelerating mining in 2023 to achieve our target of 1,000 tons per day in H2-2023.”

Nevada Gold Mines operates the Twin Creeks mine and processing facilities as part of its Turquoise Ridge complex, and an asset swap between i-80 Gold and NGM allows i-80 to process the gold ore at Twin Creeks until i-80 Gold has its Lone Tree processing facilities in operation.

The arrangement with NGM gave i-80 Gold the Lone Tree property along Interstate 80, and NGM received the 40% of the South Arturo Mine that i-80 Gold owned along with exploration opportunities there.

People are also reading…

According to i-80 Gold, given the timing of the testing of the initial ore from Granite Creek under the toll-milling agreement and an initial ore blending program by NGM, the company does not expect to report ounces from Granite Creek until the fourth quarter of this year.

The Granite Creek deposit remains open at depth and along strike from the existing underground workings, and step-out drilling aimed at expanding resources is under way, i-80 Gold stated in its July 5 announcement.

Small Mine Development is the contract miner for the underground operations at Granite Creek. Future plans for i-80 Gold include development of open-pit mining on the property of roughly 1,280 acres.

The company also operates the Ruby Hill Mine near Eureka.

The McCoy Cove Project south of Battle Mountain earlier this year acquired a land package from Baker Hughes at Argenta to provide water rights and a rail heading, along with a barite processing facility and barite deposits.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Goldrush draft EIS completed

Goldrush draft EIS completed

The Bureau of Land Management has announced that the draft environmental impact statement for the Goldrush Mine Project proposed by Nevada Gol…

Nevada Copper seeks funding, suspends mining

Nevada Copper seeks funding, suspends mining

Nevada Copper said that if it is not able to put together the necessary financing, it “will not be able to continue carrying on business in the ordinary course and may need to pursue proceedings for creditor protection.

Teachers learn about mining

Teachers learn about mining

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Mining Association, in partnership with the Nevada Division of Minerals, hosted the 2022 Northern Nevada Mineral Work…

Marigold looks to expand mine life

Marigold looks to expand mine life

With all the mining plans and exploration projects at SSR Mining Inc.’s Marigold Mine that has been in production in Nevada since 1989, the mi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News