i-80 Gold closes financing package

I-80 Gold Corp. announced it has completed the closing of the gold prepay and silver purchase and sale portions of a financing package with Orion Mine Finance. With these last components of the financing package completed and when combined with the previously completed segments, i-80 Gold said it currently has approximately $165 million in cash and restricted cash.

The financing package also provides for access to an additional $100 million potentially available via an accordion feature subject to certain conditions being satisfied.

A $45 million gold prepay purchase and sale agreement entered into with affiliates of Orion includes an accordion feature potentially to access up to an additional $50 million at i-80’s option. Also, a $30 million silver purchase and sale agreement entered into with affiliates of Orion includes an accordion feature to potentially access an additional $50 million at i-80’s option.

“The closing of the final pieces of the financing package has strengthened our balance sheet and positioned the company to advance our comprehensive plan to create a Nevada-focused gold mining company,” said Ryan Snow, i-80 Gold’s chief financial officer. “Our current strong balance sheet allows us to aggressively pursue our 2022 scorecard – key goals and catalysts as disclosed in early January.”

i-80 Gold marked its first anniversary as a publicly traded company on April 7, 2022. The Reno-based company was created when Equinox Gold acquired Premier Gold and spun off i-80 Gold. The company’s goal is to achieve mid-tier gold producer status through the development of its multiple deposits in northern Nevada.

