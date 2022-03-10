i-80 Gold completes first gold sales

One year after the formation i-80 Gold as a new Northern Nevada gold mining company, the company announced on March 9 that it has completed its initial gold sales. I-80 gold was formed in March 2021 as a spinoff when Equinox Gold Corp. acquired Premier Gold Mines.

I-80 Gold’s initial gold sales are from residual heap leach operations at its Lone Tree and Ruby Hill projects, both 100%-owned by the company.

“A truly historic event for i-80,” said Matthew Gollat, executive vice president. “After less than a year in existence we have produced our first gold from ongoing residual leach projects while we continue to execute the development of several projects within our portfolio as planned with the goal of becoming a significant operator in the State of Nevada.”

The Lone Tree property is near Interstate 80 and the northern Nevada railway, and is midway between i-80’s Granite Creek and McCoy-Cove projects.

The company says Lone Tree provides a competitive advantage with processing infrastructure to grow i-80’s business, including an autoclave, CIL mill, and a heap leach facility complete with assay lab and gold refinery.

The nearby Brooks and Buffalo Mountain mining operations are currently being advanced with material to be trucked to the Lone Tree leach pad. Mining of the Brooks deposit is anticipated to commence in the second half of 2022.

The Ruby Hill Mine west of Eureka and near Highway 50 has multiple deposits that i-80 said represent one of the largest gold and silver resource endowments in Nevada. The primary source of production at Ruby Hill is material from the East Archimedes open pit mined from September 2020 to November 2021, as well as some residual leach from older material on the pad.

Ruby Hill has infrastructure including heap leach facilities, a CIL circuit and mill. In the future, refractory mineralization from Ruby Hill is expected to be trucked to Lone Tree for processing following the site’s refurbishment.

