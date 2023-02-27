RENO -- I-80 Gold Corp. has entered into an agreement to acquire Paycore Minerals Inc., a move that will expand i-80’s 100%-owned Ruby Hill property outside the town of Eureka in Eureka County.

Paycore owns the FAD Property which the company says is host to the high-grade FAD deposit immediately south of and adjoining the Ruby Hill property.

The i-80 Gold-Paycore transaction will consolidate the northern portion of the Eureka District and will increase the size of the land package at Ruby Hill by more than 34% to about 14,272 acres, providing i-80 enhanced exposure to what the company says is one of the world’s premier emerging carbonate replacement deposit districts.

The Ruby Hill district had an estimated historical production of 1.65 million ounces of gold and 39 million ounces of silver, of which 80% is estimated to be from the original Ruby Hill Mine on the FAD property.

The FAD deposit is the down-faulted, polymetallic-rich, extension of the original Ruby Hill Mine.

“The geological setting being defined in the Eureka District is truly the most unique I have witnessed in my career,” said i-80 CEO Ewan Downie. “In the immediate area surrounding the Archimedes pit, we have identified oxide gold, Carlin-type refractory gold, base metal skarn and polymetallic carbonate replacement mineralization. Older mineralizing events are often overprinted by Carlin-type mineralization resulting in precious metal rich deposits not found elsewhere in the Great Basin. We have intersected high-grade mineralization in every one of our targets tested in 2022, all of which remain wide open for expansion. The expanded property has the potential to host a world-class polymetallic deposit with enhanced potential for further discoveries.”

“The consolidation of the core part of the Ruby Hill district will allow i-80 to aggressively pursue the optimization of the company’s multi-year development plan – to create one of the largest U.S.-focused diversified mineral producers,” said i-80 Executive Vice-President Matthew Gollat. “Step-out drilling results from Paycore’s 2022 drill program confirm the upside potential of what we believe to be one of Nevada’s highest-grade undeveloped deposits that will benefit from the Ruby Hill processing infrastructure.”

Paycore President & CEO Christina McCarthy said, “This transaction not only provides Paycore shareholders with greater exposure to the Eureka District, but also to i-80’s high-grade Granite Creek and Cove Projects, and its existing permitted infrastructure which includes an autoclave, while also delivering a significant premium and enhanced liquidity as i-80 shareholders.”

“The mineralization of these two properties is indicating a massive carbonate replacement system along the fault corridor between the two properties,” said Paycore Minerals Chairman James Gowans. “The combination of i-80 and Paycore’s deposits is shaping up to be among the highest-grade carbonate replacement deposits in the world.”

Under the agreement, i-80 Gold will acquire all the outstanding common shares of Paycore at an exchange ratio of 0.68 of an i-80 common share for each Paycore share held, representing a 36% premium for Paycore shareholders based on the 20-day volume-weighted average price for Paycore and i-80 for the period ended on Feb. 24, and a 26% premium based on the closing prices of both companies on Feb. 24.

Based on the Exchange Ratio, upon completion of the transaction existing i-80 shareholders will own about 90% and former Paycore shareholders will own about 10% of the combined company.

A special meeting of shareholders of Paycore to approve the transaction is expected to be held in late April.