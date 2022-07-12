I-80 Gold hosting town hall in Eureka

A town hall meeting for the Eureka community is slated for 5:30 p.m. July 13 at the Eureka Opera House, hosted by i-80 Gold Corp., which will be providing an update on the Ruby Hill Mine on the outskirts of the town.

“Our commitment to the community is to give an update as a company four times a year,” said Allison Anderson, community and government relations manager for Reno-based i-80 Gold. “We had one in April, and we will host a community mine tour in August.”

The company will be outlining progress and plans at the July 12 meeting for Ruby Hill, where exploration is under way for potential underground mining. New administrators at Ruby Hill also will be introduced, Anderson said. There also will be pizza and popsicles.

“They are in the process of drilling with the potential to mine in a couple of years,” Anderson said.

Currently, i-80 Gold is leaching residual gold ore at Ruby Hill while the exploration is ongoing, with plans to process refractory ore from the potential underground mine at the company’s Lone Tree facility along Interstate 80 once that facility is operational. Oxide ore would be processed at existing facilities at Ruby Hill.

Surface mining at Ruby Hill ended earlier this year.

According to a July 12 announcement from i-80 Gold, initial step-out drilling to test the southern extension potential of the Ruby Deeps deposit intersected multiple zones of high-grade mineralization and drilling shows that ground conditions are “very favorable,” and intersection widths met or exceeded expectations.

“It is extremely encouraging to see multiple zones of high-grade mineralization developing in the southern portion of the Ruby Deeps zone, continuing to demonstrate the property’s potential to host a world-class, Carlin-type gold deposit,” said Ewan Downie, chief executive officer of i-80 Gold.

“In addition to successfully expanding mineralization in the primary target zones, significant alteration and mineralization has been observed in multiple exploration targets that have been tested,” he said. “The footprint of the alteration system at Ruby Hill is comparable to Nevada’s most productive gold districts.”

He said that he has been “fortunate to have been a part of several significant discoveries and the delineation of major deposits, but perhaps have not participated in a project with the upside potential we are seeing at Ruby.”

Additional drilling is being completed in the southern portion of the deposit and success has led to an expansion of the drilling program to aide in the development of the underground mine that would be accessed via a ramp from the Archimedes open pit, i-80 Gold reported.

The town hall invitation lists topics that also include sustainability strategy, community engagement, corporate giving and project updates that may include other i-80 Gold efforts besides Ruby Hill.

The company is already underground mining at its Granite Creek operations in Humboldt County, and it is continuing to develop an underground project at McCoy Cove south of Battle Mountain, as well as getting the Lone Tree process facilities ready for operation and planning surface mining in the Lone Tree area.

The two open pit projects at the Lone Tree property, Buffalo Mountain and Brooks, will be oxide, heap-leach mines.

Earlier this year, i-80 Gold, which was created in April 2021 when it was spun off from Equinox Gold, also acquired a land package from Baker Hughes at Argenta to provide water rights and a rail heading.