i-80 Gold issues production estimate

RENO – Gold production is expected to be between 15,000 and 20,000 ounces this year for i-80 Gold Corp.’s 40% share of the El Nino underground mine at South Arturo on the Carlin Trend, according to a company announcement.

“South Arturo continues to deliver positive exploration success and mining results,” said Ewan Downie, chief executive officer of i-80 Gold, which was recently spun off as a separate entity when Equinox Gold Corp. acquired Premier Gold Mines Ltd.

The cash costs per ounce for this year from El Nino are estimated at between $900 and $1,000, and the all-in sustaining cost is predicted to be $1,100 to $1,200 per ounce.

For the first quarter of this year, South Arturo produced 15,752 ounces of gold and 1,440 ounces of silver on a 100% basis, with Nevada Gold Mines holding the remaining 60% share of South Arturo. Barrick Gold Corp. is the operator as the managing partner in the NGM joint venture with Newmont Corp.

According to i-80 Gold, several opportunities to expand production exist on the property, including the continued expansion of the El Nino underground mine, as well as a return to open pit mining.