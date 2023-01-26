I-80 Gold launches expanded Ruby Hill drill program

RENO – I-80 Gold Corp. announced that an expanded 2023 drill program has begun at the company’s 100%-owned Ruby Hill property on the outskirts of the town of Eureka.

The company said that due to the substantial success of the 2022 drill campaign, which included multiple new discoveries, additional rigs have been added. A total of six core and RC drill rigs have been or are being activated.

The primary targets of the first part of the drilling program will be in the Hilltop Corridor. I-80 Gold said the corridor includes polymetallic Carbonate Replacement Deposit mineralization, skarn mineralization, and multiple untested geophysical anomalies.

“Outstanding results and new discoveries at Ruby Hill confirm the potential to grow resources in multiple gold and poly-metallic target areas”, said Ewan Downie, CEO of i-80. “We are currently assessing the potential for a restart of the processing infrastructure at Ruby Hill for either gold or base metal mineralization including the economic opportunity, timing for start-up and the low capital requirement. As such, we are focusing our drill program to help us better understand what the priority should be.”

The Hilltop Corridor is a mile-long, alluvial covered trend immediately south of the Archimedes pit. I-80 gold believes the corridor to be host to multiple feeder fault structures. The trend is largely untested by previous drilling owing to the alluvial cover.

According to i-80 Gold, the discovery of the Upper and Lower Hilltop Zones in the second half of 2022, combined with the first hole drilled to test for mineralization to the east of Hilltop and south of the Blackjack Deposit, confirm the geological team’s model that the Ruby Hill Property could be host to multiple types of mineralization and several large-scale deposits.

Geophysical surveys have been completed over the Hilltop Corridor area and i-80 Gold said several highly prospective anomalies have been identified that are believed to have the potential to represent additional massive sulfide targets. Several of these anomalies will be the tested in the 2023 drilling program.

I-80 has two processing facilities, Ruby Hill and Lone Tree, and studies have been commissioned for the start-up of both sites so the company can better assess the preferred economic development scenario for the timing and sequencing of its planned mining operations. A scoping-level study of the mill at Ruby Hill has been completed to consider several potential uses for the facility.

The Eureka-Ruby Hill Mining District has a history of high-grade polymetallic Carbonate Replacement Deposit production that began in the 1860s and spanned a period of more than one hundred years. I-80 Gold has said the historic mined grades in the district rank amongst the highest for any CRD district in the world.

According to i-80 Gold, since the 1960s the CRD potential of the Eureka District has been largely overlooked in favor of exploration for Carlin-type gold deposits, and the company considers the opportunity to be substantial.

I-80 Gold has submitted for approval its plan to develop an underground mine at Ruby Hill with mineralization accessed via a ramp from the Archimedes open pit. Work is also progressing for the completion of updated mineral resource estimates of the gold and polymetallic zones and an initial economic study for the gold zones.