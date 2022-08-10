I-80 Gold posts $15 million loss in 2nd quarter

RENO – As i-80 Gold Corp. continues to develop several projects in Nevada in anticipation of higher production in the years to come, the company reported gold sales of 3,507 ounces produced at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,356 per ounce in the second quarter.

Chief Financial Officer Ryan Snow said the gold prepay and silver purchase and sale agreements of $75 million funded during the second quarter and gold sales that continued from the residual leaching at Ruby Hill and Lone Tree resulted in a cash balance of $101 million.

The company’s operating loss in the quarter ending June 30 was nearly $15.95 million, according to the report.

“The company continues to aggressively pursue our peer-best production growth strategy,” Snow also said in the Aug. 9 earnings report. “Several key development milestones have been achieved in the first half of the year, along with continued exploration success, demonstrating the potential to extend known mineralization.”

Drilling at Granite Creek in Humboldt County continued in the second quarter with multiple high-grade intercepts in the Ogee and South Pacific zones, and i-80 Gold increased the size of the Granite Creek land package by roughly 1,280 acres, extending exposure along the primary fault structure toward Nevada Gold Mines’ Turquoise Ridge underground mine during the quarter.

The company stated that it also continued step-out and infill drilling at Ruby Hill on the outskirts of the town of Eureka with multiple high-grade intercepts, and entered into an agreement to acquire key water rights for development of the Cove Project south of Battle Mountain.

Permitting efforts have started for construction of a decline to access from underground the high-grade Ruby Deeps deposit and the Blackjack Zone, with the intent to truck refractory ore for processing at Lone Tree, i-80 said.

Engineering studies for restarting the autoclave at Lone Tree also continued in the quarter, i-80 Gold stated, adding that Lone Tree is expected to become the hub of i-80 Gold’s operations and the central processing facility for ore from its planned projects.

The autoclave study is expected to be completed in the second half of this year, i-80 Gold said, and the company reported it is continuing permitting for development of the Buffalo Mountain open pit, with ore produced from that new mine to be processed at the Lone Tree leach pad facility.

In the first half of the year, i-80 Gold had gold sales of 4,996 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,326 per ounce, began development of an exploration decline at McCoy-Cove, and began shipping sulfide ore from Granite Creek to the nearby Twin Creeks processing facilities operated by Nevada Gold Mines, according to the announcement.

The company reported that now the exploration decline has advanced 1,300 feet and drilling is slated to begin in the fourth quarter.