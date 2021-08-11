i-80 Gold posts first quarterly report

In the second quarter, i-80 Gold Corp. posted an adjusted loss of $2.6 million as the company completed transition from Premier Gold Mines to become a stand-alone company focused on Nevada after Equinox Gold acquired Premier earlier this year.
For the first quarter as a publicly trade company, i-80 Gold also reported revenue of $10.3 million, and a net loss of $7.1 million because of one-time restructuring costs and exploration and development costs.
Gold production of 4,972 ounces and 867 silver ounces in the quarter came from its share of the South Arturo operations on the Carlin Trend.
The company’s chief executive officer, Ewan Downie, said the second quarter “was a groundbreaking quarter for the company. We completed the spin-out from Premier Gold Mines, closed the acquisition of the Granite Creek Project and the adjacent Christison land package and finalized subscription receipt financing.”
Reno-based i-80 Gold’s Granite Creek Project in Humboldt County is at the old Pinson Mine not far from the Turquoise Ridge Mine operated by Nevada Gold Mines. The company renamed it from the Getchell property to avoid confusion. The old Getchell open pit is part of Turquoise Ridge.
“The acquisition of the Granite Creek Project provides the company with near-term production potential from the historic underground workings and mid-term potential for an open pit project,” Downie said in the Aug. 11 earnings report.
He said the company is “excited to have launched an aggressive drilling campaign, with approximately 22,000 meters planned” at Granite Creek.
Downie said that with the acquisitions and financing, the company is “well-positioned, with $70 million in cash and no debt, to advance the projects within our portfolio to achieve our goal of building a mid-tier gold producer.”
Although i-80 Gold just posted results for its first quarter, the gold production of 4,972 ounces compared with 4,765 ounces in the second quarter of last year at South Arturo. Premier Gold Mines and now i-80 Gold hold 40% of South Arturo, while Nevada Gold Mines holds the remaining 60%.
The increase in production was the result of stope sequencing in which an increased tonnage was offset by lower grade material, according to the earnings announcement.
South Arturo includes the underground El Nino Mine and open pits, and i-80 Gold stated that the NGM joint venture operated by Barrick Gold Corp. is assessing potential development opportunities that include Phase I and Phase 3 underground and open pit projects, as well as the potential for an on-site heap leach facility.
An updated technical report for South Arturo is expected in the third quarter for a long-term view of South Arturo potential, i-80 Gold stated.
NGM is 61.5% owned by Barrick and 38.5% owned by Newmont Corp.
The company also said that revenue was $10.9 million in the second quarter of last year, and the drop in the 2021 quarter was primarily due to lower production offset by an increase in the average realized gold price of $63 to $1,784 per ounce.
The company also reported that it spent $2.7 million on exploration and pre-development in the 2021 quarter.
At Granite Creek, i-80 Gold completed rehabilitation of underground drill bays and drilled underground and on the surface in the second quarter and reported drilling successfully intersected mineralization in every target area both inside and outside the current resource areas. Initial assay results are expected to be released soon.
The company stated that the primary goal of the 2021 drilling program is to advance the underground deposit to production and move forward with permitting and feasibility work on the potential of open pit mining.
The company finalized the purchase of Granite Creek in an agreement with affiliates of Waterton Global Resource Management in April to acquire all the interests of Osgood Mining Co. for $50 million in cash and common shares plus contingent value rights and warrants.
Granite Creek on the intersection of the Getchell gold belt and the Battle Mountain-Eureka trend is where open pit mining occurred between 1980 and 1999 and underground testing occurred in the early 2010s.