i-80 Gold posts first quarterly report

NGM is 61.5% owned by Barrick and 38.5% owned by Newmont Corp.

The company also said that revenue was $10.9 million in the second quarter of last year, and the drop in the 2021 quarter was primarily due to lower production offset by an increase in the average realized gold price of $63 to $1,784 per ounce.

The company also reported that it spent $2.7 million on exploration and pre-development in the 2021 quarter.

At Granite Creek, i-80 Gold completed rehabilitation of underground drill bays and drilled underground and on the surface in the second quarter and reported drilling successfully intersected mineralization in every target area both inside and outside the current resource areas. Initial assay results are expected to be released soon.

The company stated that the primary goal of the 2021 drilling program is to advance the underground deposit to production and move forward with permitting and feasibility work on the potential of open pit mining.

The company finalized the purchase of Granite Creek in an agreement with affiliates of Waterton Global Resource Management in April to acquire all the interests of Osgood Mining Co. for $50 million in cash and common shares plus contingent value rights and warrants.