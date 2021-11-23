i-80 Gold proceeding with McCoy-Cove exploration

The i-80 Gold Corp. announced the company is proceeding with its planned underground advanced-exploration program at the McCoy-Cove property south of Battle Mountain that is one of i-80 Gold’s development projects in Nevada.

“McCoy-Cove is one of the four projects being advanced, with mineralization anticipated to be processed at the company’s recently acquired Lone Tree Complex,” said Matt Gili, president and chief operating officer.

Nevada Gold Mines and i-80 recently completed an asset swap that give i-80 Gold the Lone Tree Complex along Interstate 80, including the processing facilities there. NGM acquired the 40% of the South Arturo Mine on the Carlin Trend that was held by i-80 Gold.

“With the processing arrangement we have with Nevada Gold Mines, in addition to our autoclave, we have secured the required processing that will allow us to build this high-grade mine that is an important component in our growth plans,” Gili said of McCoy Cove.

The underground plan for McCoy Cove will include the construction of a decline and a level that will include multiple drill bays to upgrade resources and complete a feasibility study.

Formal Request for Proposal documents were submitted to six underground mining contractors and site visits were completed in November, according to the company. Contractor selection will take place in December 2021, and i-80 is anticipating breaking ground for the underground plan at McCoy-Cove in early 2022.

The company also is advancing the Granite Creek Project in Humboldt County, the Buffalo Mountain Project at Lone Tree and is mining and planning exploration at the Ruby Hill Mine at Eureka, which it acquired from Waterton.

NGM had the Lone Tree processing facilities on care and maintenance before the asset exchange.

i-80 Gold is new this year after a spinoff from Equinox Gold, when Equinox acquired Premier Gold Mines earlier this. The company’s headquarters are in Reno.

