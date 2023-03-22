RENO – I-80 Gold Corp., which formed in March 2021 and is developing a comprehensive complex of mines in Nevada, has published its inaugural environmental, social, and governance report, “Driving the Future.” The report highlights the company’s ESG strategies, policies, and commitments to deliver leading industry practices in Nevada.

The report reviews ways in which i-80 Gold is showing its commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship during exploration and extraction of mineral resources. It says that as the company continues to grow its team and operations, it prioritizes safety, and improving the social, economic, and environmental wellbeing of its partner communities.

“The 2022 Sustainability Report provides a comprehensive summary of our ESG footprint, our drive to responsibly invest and grow in Nevada, and our dedication to transparency and accountability,” said Matt Gili, president and COO of i-80 Gold. “For us, sustainability isn’t just a commitment or a responsibility, but a challenge that excites and inspires our whole team.”

“For this team, because we are Nevadan, the desire to do right by the Silver State is a personal one,” i-80 Gold Community and Government Relations Manager Allison Anderson said in her introduction to the Sustainability Report.

The “Driving the Future” report is divided into four sections: Uniquely Nevadan introduces the i-80 Gold team, projects and plans for the future; Beyond Stewardship focuses on the company’s commitment to minimizing its environmental footprint; Partnering for Success highlights ways in which the company is working cooperatively with communities and stakeholders to provide positive local impact and great economic benefit; and Empowering People, about i-80 Gold’s pledge to create a safe and inclusive workplace.

The report highlights ways in which i-80 Gold advanced its management of ESG matters with notable achievements across all areas throughout 2022. Some of the ways in which i-80 Gold has acted on its commitment to growing sustainably include:

• I-80 Gold increased its workforce to 109 employees. Women comprise 34% of the company workforce;

• The company formed a strategic partnership with regional underground mining companies to create an underground mine rescue team, Nevada Mine Rescue Alliance, that serves the mining operations within i-80 Gold’s footprint;

• I-80 Gold engaged with local communities and stakeholders with continuous outreach and communication by hosting town hall meetings, open houses, and community mine tours and family days;

• The company created the “3 Ships” Internship Program to engage the next generation of miners and provide college students with invaluable work experience;

• The company has partnered with ComputerCorps to provide discarded computers and other electronics to dozens of underserved families.

• I-80 Gold maintained its commitment to the long-term health and care of legacy mine sites at Lone Tree, McCoy Cove, Granite Creek, and Ruby Hill, including its involvement in a detailed pit lake water monitoring program;

• The company completed a gap assessment on the Lone Tree tailings impoundment benchmarked to the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management.

The Sustainability Report can be found at i80Gold.com.