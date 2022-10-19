I-80 Gold reports high-grade results at Granite Creek

RENO – I-80 Gold Corp. announced results from the final six holes drilled in the 2022 surface drill program targeting the high-grade South Pacific Zone at the company’s Granite Creek Property in Humboldt County.

The SPZ was discovered in 2021 immediately north of the underground mine workings at Granite Creek. I-80 Gold said the 2021/2022 drilling campaigns were very successful in delineating and expanding mineralization in the SPZ, with new results continuing to confirm significant upside potential. The deepest and most northerly hole intersected 15.7 grams of gold per ton over nearly 22 feet.

“Drilling in the South Pacific Zone has ended the year on a high note with the final six holes intersecting high-grade gold mineralization over mineable widths and further extending the deposit along strike to the north,” said Tyler Hill, senior geologist of i-80. “The continuity of high-grade mineralization makes the SPZ a priority for development, and we look forward to continued expansion drilling in the new year.”

The company said the high-grade mineralization at Granite Creek occurs in a near-identical geological setting as that at Nevada Gold Mines’ multi‑million-ounce Turquoise Ridge Mine immediately to the north.

I-80 Gold is currently extending the decline to depth in order to provide access to the SPZ on an expedited basis with a target to complete underground drilling and bring the SPZ into the Granite Creek mine plan in 2023.

The company will now complete an updated resource for the underground mineralization at Granite Creek that will be included in a subsequent economic update that is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2023.

Additional drilling is being planned for 2023 both along strike and at depth to continue resource expansion.

In addition to Granite Creek, i-80 Gold’s properties include Ruby Hill near Eureka, McCoy-Cove south of Battle Mountain, and Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain in the Battle Mountain Trend near Interstate 80. Lone Tree and its processing infrastructure are expected to become the hub of i-80’s Nevada operations.