I-80 Gold reports new gold zone at Ruby Hill

RENO – I-80 Gold Corp. announced the discovery of a new gold horizon, called the 007 Zone, at the Ruby Hill property on the outskirts of the town of Eureka, and additional high-grade drilling results at the Ruby Deeps deposit at Ruby Hill.

“Step-out drilling in the 426 and Ruby Deeps zones continue to confirm our belief that Ruby Hill has excellent potential to host a world-class, Carlin-type gold deposit,” said the company’s chief executive officer, Ewan Downie.

“Generative exploration drilling has now resulted in multiple new discoveries including at the 007, Hilltop and Blue Sky targets with extensive alteration and mineralization, further demonstrating a system comparable to several of Nevada’s productive gold districts,” he said in the Oct. 5 announcement.

The new 007 Zone was discovered when testing the Graveyard Flats fault structure located near the 426 Zone, and the first hole to test this structure intersected what appears to be oxide mineralization, i-80 Gold stated. Multiple follow-up holes have been drilled to follow up on this discovery, and results are pending.

The first hole showed 0.31 ounces per ton of gold over 36.5 feet, the company said.

The first hole testing the Blue Sky target northeast of the northern extent of the Ruby Deeps deposit showed multiple significant intervals of low to moderate grade mineralization accompanied by strong alteration similar to what is observed at Ruby Deeps, i-80 Gold reported.

Reno-based i-80 Gold also reported that because of the success of the 2022 program, drilling has been expanded to include more than 98,425 feet of drilling focused on defining and expanding gold mineralization in the primary zones while also testing several high-potential targets, including the recent Hilltop discovery.

The company said that the ongoing infill and step-out drilling program will aid in the advancement of its plan to develop an underground mine at Ruby Hill accessed via ramp from the Archimedes open pit, where mining has ended.

Plans call for processing refractory ore from the underground operation at Ruby Hill at the company’s Lone Tree facility along Interstate 80 in Humboldt County once that facility is operational, while oxide ore can be processed on site at Ruby Hill at the existing leach pad.

The company stated that i-80 Gold’s substantial infrastructure at Lone Tree and Ruby Hill is expected to reduce potential exposure to the current inflationary environment.

In addition to Ruby Hill and Lone Tree, i-80 Gold also has Granite Creek in Humboldt County, McCoy-Cove south of Battle Mountain and Buffalo Mountain near Lone Tree.