RENO – New drilling has intersected a new zone of high-grade mineralization at the Ruby Hill Mine on the outskirts of the town of Eureka, according to i-80 Gold Corp.

The company said the first drill hole at the new target area intersected the gold mineralization as i-80 began testing the continuity of a historic intercept below the Archimedes open pit that was drilled by Homestake Mining Co., the company that developed the mine.

The historic hole intersected 15 grams of gold per ounce (0.529 ounces per ton) over 5.5 meters (18 feet), but no additional drilling was completed, i-80 Gold reported, until a step-out hole in late 2022 tested the earlier drilling and found 0.36 ounces per ton of gold over 35 feet in the 428 Zone.

The 428 Zone is below the Archimedes pit east of the Ruby Deeps Zone and is one of several brownfields exploration targets that i-80 Gold tested in its 2022 exploration program at Ruby Hill that resulted in multiple gold, polymetallic and base metal discoveries.

“Our multiple discoveries made in 2022 highlight the potential of the mineralized system at Ruby Hill and confirm our model for the occurrence of multiple types of world-class, high-grade deposits,” said Tyler Hill, senior geologist for i-80 Gold.

The company is looking at going underground at the Archimedes pit where surface mining ended last year, as well as continuing to look at additional targets at the mine property.

“Drilling is currently focused on expanding mineralization within the Hilltop Zones and the Blackjack horizon, both of which are located in close proximity to the underground infrastructure currently being planned and permitted,” Hill said in the Feb. 8 announcement.