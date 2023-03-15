Reno-based i-80 Gold Corp. is continuing mine development progress in central Nevada, the company’s chief executive officer, Ewan Downie, said during a report on the company’s operation results for the fourth quarter and all of 2022.

“The year was really built on our exploration success,” he said in the March 15 webinar.

The company posted revenue of $11.65 million in the fourth quarter, $36.96 million in revenue for the year 2022; and an operating loss of $17.53 million for the fourth quarter and a $58.86 million loss for the year.

Chief Financial Officer Ryan Snow said the company has $48.3 million in cash and $32.9 million in restricted cash, and he said in the earnings report that “we invested heavily in exploration in 2022, totaling $38.8 million, which resulted in the discovery of the Hilltop Zone at Ruby Hill and the South Pacific Zone at Granite Creek.”

Production and sales from residual leaching at Ruby Hill and Lone Tree totaled 6,769 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 21,097 ounces for all of 2022 at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,182 per ounce.

Downie said production will increase this year with ore from Granite Creek.

Underground mining at Granite Creek just south of Nevada Gold Mines’ Turquoise Ridge Complex will be ramping up this year, Downie said, reporting that i-80 Gold is talking with two parties about more heap leaching sites because more of the ore coming from Granite Creek is oxide than expected.

Currently, the oxide ore is going to Lone Tree.

NGM and i-80 Gold have a processing agreement for refractory ore from Granite Creek, with the processing to be done at the Twin Creeks facilities that are part of the Turquoise Ridge Complex that was included in an asset swap, but Downie said there was no agreement for oxide ore.

In the swap, i-80 Gold acquired Lone Tree from NGM, and NGM received i-80 Gold’s 40% share of the South Arturo Mine north of Carlin. NGM also agreed to let i-80 Gold use the processing facilities until the autoclave at Lone Tree is in operation.

The South Pacific Zone at Granite Creek will be the “focus for future development,” Downie said.

At Ruby Hill next to the town of Eureka, surface mining ended last year but leaching continues while exploration drilling rigs are busy, and plans advance for an underground mine out of the Archimedes Pit.

Downie said there are five active drill rigs on site and a sixth to start soon, and he said in the call that permitting is expected in the second half of this year to begin the portal for the underground project that will eventually host mining for gold and for polymetallic minerals.

He also said that the planned acquisition of Paycore will add addition gold potential. The company announced late last month that it has entered into an agreement with Paycore Minerals Inc., which owns the FAD property adjoining the Ruby Hill property.

The all-share agreement will increase the size of Ruby Hill more than 34% to roughly 14,272 acres, and Paycore is expected to hold a special meeting of shareholders in late April to approve the transaction.

The company’s underground decline at the McCoy Cove Project south of Battle Mountain is more than 60% complete, Downie said, and the company reported that it completed acquisition of the Argenta property with key water rights for executing on the Cove Project de-watering strategy in the fourth quarter.

The former Baker Hughes property at Argenta adjacent to Interstate 80 also includes a rail siding.

The Lone Tree Mine adjacent to Interstate 80 is expected to become the hub of i-80’s Nevada operations, with processing of ore from Granite Creek, McCoy-Cove and Ruby Hill underground gold deposits, the company stated in its report.

Lone Tree has processing facilities, laboratories, offices, shop and warehouse, along with a flotation circuit that Downie said the company is reviewing for potential processing of polymetallic ores expected from Ruby Hill.

An engineering study to update and restart the autoclave at Lone Tree is progressing on plan, according to i-80 Gold.

The company was formed in April 2021 when it was spun off from Equinox Gold, and it acquired Ruby Hills from Waterton at about the same time as the NGM asset swap in the fall of 2021.