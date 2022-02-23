I-80 Gold says Granite Creek will be 'Nevada's newest gold mine'

I-80 Gold Corp. has announced they have started the underground mining program at the Granite Creek Mine in Humboldt County.

Formerly the Pinson Mine, Granite Creek is south of Nevada Gold Mines’ Turquoise Ridge and Twin Creeks mines. Granite Creek is at the north end of the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend at its intersection with the Getchell gold belt.

According to i-80, the underground deposit at Granite Creek is one of the highest-grade gold deposits in North America, with resource grades over 10 grams of gold per metric ton.

i-80 Gold said it remains on target to ramp up to production at Granite Creek this year. Mined material will be stockpiled on-site in preparation for trucking to the Sage Mill at Twin Creeks.

Nevada Gold Mines and i-80 Gold have made interim arrangements allowing i-80 to process mineralization at Twin Creeks until the company’s Lone Tree processing facility is operational.

“The interim processing arrangement with Nevada Gold Mines has allowed us to fast-track the development of the Granite Creek underground operation, such that it will become Nevada’s newest gold mine,” said Matt Gili, president and chief operating officer of i-80. “Granite Creek is one of four sites being prepared by the company for mining in advance of the restart of our Lone Tree processing facility that includes an autoclave. Additionally, our highly successful drill program has not only defined areas for mining but has also resulted in new discoveries, including the South Pacific Zone that has the potential to materially increase resources at Granite Creek.”

The 2021 drill program at Granite Creek was successful in delineating high-grade mineralization in multiple areas near the existing mine workings, according to i-80 Gold. Two Cubex rigs are currently on site drilling to complete definition in advance of underground mining. The first stoping area has been defined and mining of the stope access to the area is underway.

The drilling program has been increased to 30,000 meters. I-80 is also continuing to advance permitting for an open pit mine on the property, including heap leach processing on-site.

Small Mine Development is the contract miner at Granite Creek.

I-80 Gold Corp. got started in March 2021 as a spinoff when Equinox Gold Corp. acquired Premier Gold Mines. I-80 made some property swaps with Nevada Gold Mines and acquired the Lone Tree Complex.

